Today Is A Huge Day for Apple TV Subscribers That Love Thrillers

Apple TV has made a name for itself in the streaming arms race as a go-to destination for sci-fi fans. Not only does the streamer have the Emmy-award-winning Severance as one of its flagship shows, but Apple TV kicked off its original content with For All Mankind back in 2019 (with a spinoff series set to arrive in addition to more seasons). Despite this deep dive into genre, Apple TV doesn’t just operate in that realm and has some of the best thriller TV shows to offer fans. Not only that, but today in particular is a great day for them.

In addition to all its sci-fi shows, Apple TV has carved out a major niche not found on other streamers with many of its dramas. One of the most popular shows on the service is Slow Horses, the television adaptation of Mick Herron’s “Slough House” novel series. Today, however, Apple TV not only delivered the Season 5 finale of Slow Horses but also pushed out a brand new show for fans of the Gary Oldman-led series, the first two episodes of Down Cemetery Road.

Apple TV Delivers for Thriller Fans With Two Shows

It may not be immediately obvious why Apple TV is making sure both the season finale of Slow Horses and the series premiere of Down Cemetery Road happen on the same day, but the connection between the two is one that will immediately make fans raise an eyebrow. Seven years before he published the first “Slough House” novel, author Mick Herron released his first book, the start of his Zoë Boehm series, Down Cemetery Road. That’s right, the creator of “Slough House” has an entire other series out there that is definitely going to scratch the itch for fans that the end of another batch of Slow Horses will no doubt bring.

Starring Emma Thompson as Zoë Boehm, a private investigator who gets drawn into a major conspiracy after a house blows up in a quiet Oxford suburb. It’s a series that draws on a similar tone to Slow Horses, but operates in a totally different sphere from the world of international espionage. Though there is no actual connectivity between the Slow Horses stories and the Zoë Boehm series in terms of a larger universe, beyond Mick Herron having written both, both strike a narrative quality where the Venn diagram of the viewership will almost be a circle.

As of this writing, Down Cemetery Road has a 75% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though there are only eight reviews total (six of them positive). By comparison, Slow Horses Season 5 has a 92% rating with 36 total reviews. Despite a slightly lower score, most of the reactions to the new series have high praise. The Daily Telegraph notes that the series is “a thriller delivered with such confidence,” and Roger Ebert called it “powerfully entertaining stuff.” Lucky for fans who finish the last episode of Slow Horses Season 5, they can jump right into Down Cemetery Road‘s first two episodes. Luckily, though, two more seasons of Slow Horses are already confirmed to be on the way.