Tom Hiddleston Joins Netflix Series

Tom Hiddleston has seen his career skyrocket from acclaimed prestige actor to worldwide A-List star ad sex symbol, thanks to his role as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel fans thought their time with Hiddleston’s Loki was over after his death by Thanos’ hands in Avengers: Infinity War, but he’ll be returning in the upcoming Loki Disney+ Marvel series. That’s not all though: as a star who has proven to be adept at staying ahead of the curve, the British actor isn’t just going to rest on his Marvel laurels (and those fat checks): Tom Hiddleston is making the jump to Netflix!

Netflix has just announced that Tom Hiddleston will star in the Netflix TV series (miniseries?) called White Stork. That series will air for 10 episodes on Netflix, and is being brought together by the producers behind Sex Education, the 2019 British comedy-drama that became a crossover hit for Netflix. Christopher Dunlop is sevrving as series creator, while Kristoffer Nyholm will direct.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check the first official logline for Netflix’s White Stork, starring Tom Hiddleston, below:

“When James Cooper is selected to run for a seat in parliament, Asher Millan is sent to vet him for primetime. But she quickly uncovers potentially damaging secrets buried deep in James’ past. Secrets that will threaten to blow everything apart — his career, his marriage, even the powerful people backing his campaign. White Stork is a political thriller about the paradox of truth in a post-truth world.” –Netflix

Clearly White Stork is trying to seize on the socio-political shifts of the last few years, and the alleged “Post-Truth Era” that has come about. Misinformation, propaganda and outright lies are now (disturbingly) considered to be a regular ‘hazard of the business’ in political arenas, which has created massive problems that are still only beginning to show their full ramifications.

Netflix has been hoping to expand the global appeal of its original content offerings as one means of competing with new 2020 streaming services like Disney+, HBO Max, and Peacock. White Stork has the right mix of British flavor and House of Cards-style political appeal to be a potential hit. Hiddleston won a Golden Globe and got an Emmy nomination for his only other TV appearance (AMC’s The Night Manager limited series), so he’s a great big name “get” that can actually deliver in the all-important central role this series requires.

Keep an eye out for Tom Hiddleston in White Stork on Netflix.