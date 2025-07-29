South Park Confirms Surprise Delay With New Episode First Look

South Park has revealed that there’s going to be a surprise delay to the next episode with the first look teaser trailer for Season 27’s next new episode. South Park Season 27 made its premiere earlier this month with one of the most controversial episodes of the animated series in recent memory. Premiering on the cusp of a massive deal signed with Paramount, and in the wake of some major events with the network, South Park did not hold back with some of its new character debuts. But it’s going to be a longer wait than expected to see what’s next.

South Park Season 27 will be continuing with Episode 2 not this Wednesday, July 30th as many fans had been hoping, but instead has now confirmed it will be premiering with Comedy Central on Wednesday, August 6th instead. This delay means fans will have to wait an extra week for the next episode, but hopefully the wait won’t seem as bad with the first look revealed at Episode 2 teasing some of the new angles the show will be taking when it returns. Check it out below.

How to Watch South Park Season 27 Episode 2

South Park Season 27 Episode 2 will be premiering with Comedy Central on Wednesday, August 6th at 10:00PM ET, and then will be exclusively streaming with Paramount+ the next day. The week long delay might come as a surprise to fans eager to see the next episode after its premiere made a ton of waves with both new and longtime fans, but it does fall in line with some of the comments that series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker made during the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 weekend that revealed they were still trying to figure out where to go next.

“We were at South Park this morning trying to figure out what next week’s show is going to be. Right now we don’t know,” Parker revealed during the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 panel for Comedy Central. “Even last weekend, three days ago, we were sitting there going ‘I don’t know if people are going to like this.’” Although it had seemed like there was a plan in place for the season, the two creators revealed that the trailer released for South Park Season 27 earlier this Summer had been entirely made up with no plans to use any of it for the new season either.

What’s Next for South Park?

Ahead of the new season, Paramount and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a $1.5 billion USD deal for the license rights to the franchise. As part of this deal, South Park’s back catalog of episodes will be exclusively streaming with Paramount+ and new episodes of the series will be available for streaming the day after their initial premiere with Comedy Central. This deal also locks in the series for ten episodes a year across the next five years, so there’s at least five more seasons of South Park planned for the future.

This ongoing back and forth between Paramount and South Park’s creators also led to the delay for the premiere of the new season too (as claimed by Parker and Stone in a statement shared with the public at the time). South Park Season 27 was originally scheduled to premiere much earlier in July before being hit with a last minute delay that pushed it to its then eventual premiere on July 23rd.