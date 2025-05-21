10 Best Horror TV Shows on Tubi You Didn’t Know Were Streaming

Tubi is a streamer with something for everyone. The service features an appealing blend of films and series from different genres, with a hefty helping of horror movies in the mix. That’s right, the platform has tons of genre-focused programming available, with many of the titles under the horror heading comprised of diamonds in the rough and under-seen efforts deserving of more love. The same can also be said of Tubi’s television lineup, which also includes a number of noteworthy efforts that remain somewhat overlooked by the masses. Even more enticing, everything on Tubi is free to stream and the advertising breaks are often fairly minimal.

With so much to sort through, some of the programming on the platform is likely to get lost in the shuffle. Don’t fret, we are here to help. That’s why we’ve put together a list running down 10 overlooked horror series currently available to stream on Tubi!

1) Thriller

If you’ve ever wondered what a more horror-focused spin on The Twilight Zone might look like, look no further than the 1970s British series Thriller. This macabre effort, although largely forgotten, has some unforgettable episodes. Each of the series installments are worth a look, but if you’re eager to start with a fan favorite, try Season 1, Episode 3, “Someone at the Top of the Stairs” and see what you think from there.

Like The Twilight Zone, Thriller makes use of the anthology format, introducing a new set of characters each week. The episodes often feature a moral message and an unexpected twist. Thriller lacks some of the polish of contemporaries like The Twilight Zone, but there are absolutely a number of standout episodes, making this one a great choice when you’re in the mood for macabre frights. The series ran for a total of six seasons, all of which are available to stream on Tubi.

2) Hammer House of Horror

If you like our previous recommendation, and find yourself in the mood for a show in the same vein, treat yourself to an episode of Hammer House of Horror. This British horror series from 1980 came out not long after Thriller went off the air in 1976. There are similar thematic elements at play here, but Hammer House of Horror has noticeably better production values. Some of that surely pertains to the marketability of the Hammer name which adorned many classic horror films in the studio’s heyday.

House of Horror ran for just one season, producing a total of 13 episodes. While we wish there were more, 13 seems like a fitting number, seeing as the program is consistently focused on macabre themes.

3) The Enfield Haunting

Next up is a miniseries that took Britain by storm. The Enfield Haunting was so popular in its native UK that it broke ratings records on the Sky Living channel. The show also aired on A&E in the US and Canada but didn’t achieve the same level of attention here. If you missed this one during its original run, there’s no time like the present to check it out. And you can do precisely that on Tubi!

The Enfield Haunting follows the same compelling case chronicled in the blockbuster film The Conjuring 2. The miniseries is an adaptation of the Guy Lyon Playfair book This House Is Haunted.

4) Z Nation

Some fans may be skeptical of Z Nation because it looks a lot like a Walking Dead clone. Hell, it’s even produced by The Asylum, a distributor best known for aping popular cinematic themes and repackaging them to capitalize on current trends. With that said Z Nation is primarily only similar to the aforementioned series on the surface. Z Nation is far campier and leans into comedy more than drama. The show ran for a total of five seasons, all of which are presently streaming on Tubi.

5) Masters of Horror

Masters of Horror is a brilliant anthology series that ran for two seasons on Showtime, featuring episodes directed by some of the best and brightest minds working in the horror space. Most die-hard horror fans are familiar with this series, however, the program still remains woefully under-seen outside of that space.

To name just a few noteworthy creators involved with Masters of Horror, the series features episodes directed by John Carpenter, Dario Argento, Stuart Gordon, Joe Dante, Tobe Hooper, and more. With the episodes airing on Showtime, the talented filmmakers involved were allowed to push boundaries while routinely scaring the proverbial pants off of viewers.

6) Masters of Science Fiction

While there’s a reasonably good chance you’ve seen at least one episode of Masters of Horror, we doubt you can say the same about Masters of Science Fiction. Many fans haven’t even heard of this series, let alone watched it. However, that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t give it a look. This program comes from some of the same producers that worked on Masters of Horror and features a similar setup, with a revolving door of talented creators telling self-contained stories. And while the title positions this as a science fiction series, it definitely gets dark at times, intertwining horror tropes amidst its sci-fi themes.

Although the series doesn’t have a massive fanbase, it still has a handful of fans. The program consists of a total of six episodes, only four of which aired during the show’s run on the ABC network. Fortunately, all of the produced episodes are now available to stream on Tubi!

7) Being Human

If you’re in the mood for somewhat lighter fare that’s still firmly rooted in horror, we’ve got you covered. The British series Being Human melds comedy, horror, and drama, following a group of supernatural friends (a ghost, a vampire, and a werewolf) cohabiting in the same space. The program didn’t catch on immediately, but as more people began to tune in, the show ultimately developed a dedicated fanbase.

The series was eventually remade for U.S. audiences, but most will tell you that the original British series is the superior effort. The mixture of comedy, horror, and engaging characters won over plenty of fans, resulting in a much-beloved five-season run.

8) Haven

Calling all Stephen King fans. This supernatural crime procedural is loosely based on the author’s 2005 novel The Colorado Kid. Like many of King’s stories, the action is set in Maine, in this case, in a fictional town called, you guessed it, Haven.

The show follows FBI agent Audrey Parker (Emily Rose), who is called to the town on assignment and ultimately discovers that the central locale is host to a bevy of supernatural activities. Although the show wasn’t a big hit with critics, it has a loyal fanbase. Thanks to that, the program remained on the air for five years. If you’re curious to check the series out, you can scope all five seasons on Tubi now.

9) Helix

This SyFy series follows a group of scientists from the CDC who trek to the Arctic on assignment, investigating a potential disease outbreak. On that journey, the core team finds themselves faced with life-or-death consequences, the ramifications of which will be felt by the entire population.

This under-seen program ran for a total of two seasons, with the first garnering primarily positive reviews from viewers and critics alike. The second season didn’t spark as much interest and marked a dramatic decline in ratings, ultimately leading to the show’s cancellation. With the series streaming on Tubi, now is a great time to see what you think. With only 26 episodes filmed, this is a far less daunting commitment than a property that enjoyed a more substantial run.

10) Wolf Creek

This under-seen series is based on the Wolf Creek film franchise and ran on the streaming platform Stan in its native Australia. Like the films on which it is based, the two-season series follows serial killer Mick Taylor (John Jarratt) as he preys on unsuspecting backpackers in the Australian wilderness.

So, if you’re in the market for a horror series on Tubi, you’ve now got several options to choose from. Each brings something different to the table.

Will you be checking any of the shows above out? Be sure to let us know in the comments section below!