TV Preview 2025: All Your Returning Favorites & Big New Premieres

The television landscape boasts an incredible lineup for 2025, with returning hits and exciting new series set to air over the next 12 months. Fans of TV will at last experience the long-awaited conclusion of Stranger Things; watch brand new shows from popular franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Game of Thrones; and view sophomore seasons of highly successful Star Wars and DC TV series. So many notable shows are coming to networks and streaming platforms in 2025, and more than 20 titles rank among our most anticipated.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Premiere Date: January 2

Where to Watch: Hulu

Only Murders in the Building returns at the start of 2025. Hulu’s murder mystery comedy series has won seven Emmys since its debut in 2021. In Only Murders in the Building season 5, the show’s main trio of Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) will attempt to solve the murder of Lester (Teddy Coluca). Michael Cyril Creighton’s Howard, Jackie Hoffman’s Uma and Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s Detective Donna Williams are also expected to return.

Harley Quinn Season 5

Premiere Date: January 16

Where to Watch: Max

Harley Quinn will kick off its fifth season at the start of 2025. The DC animated series has been running since 2019 with Kaley Cuoco voicing the titular character. Season 5 was originally supposed to premiere toward the end of 2024, but was delayed to January 2025. The show’s upcoming episodes will see Harley and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) relocate to Metropolis and Bane (James Adomian) begin a job at the Daily Planet. Other characters slated to feature in Harley Quinn season 5 include Superman (James Wolf), Lena Luthor (Aisha Tyler), and Brainiac (Stephen Fry).

Severance Season 2

Premiere Date: January 17

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Three years after Severance‘s outstanding first season, the Apple TV+ show will premiere season 2. The suspenseful sci-fi drama, starring Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken, and more, revolves around a group of office employees whose memories between their work and personal lives. Severance season 2 will introduce Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Merritt Weaver, John Noble, Robby Benson, Bob Balaban, Sarah Bock, and Stefano Carannante to its cast.

The Night Agent Season 2

Premiere Date: January 23

Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix’s The Night Agent will continue the story of Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), as he embarks on a dangerous new mission outside of the United States. Luciane Buchanan will return as Rose Larkin in The Night Agent season 2, while Fola Evans-Akingbola will reprise her role as Chelsea Arrington. Joining the series are Brittany Snow, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Teddy Sears, Amanda Warren, Berto Colon, Michael Malarkey, Keon Alexander, Rob Heaps, and Navid Negahban.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Premiere Date: January 29

Where to Watch: Disney+

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man transports comic book fans to an alternate Spider-Man timeline separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The animated Disney+ series follows a version of Peter Parker who Is mentored by Norman Osborn instead of Tony Stark. The first trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man just released, and it showcases a fresh take on the famed superhero. Peter will be voiced by Hudson Thames in the show, while Colman Domingo will co-star as the voice of Norman. Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, and Charlie Cox are also part of the cast.

Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2

Premiere Date: February 13

Where to Watch: Netflix

The last five episodes of Cobra Kai‘s final season will arrive on Netflix in February. The Karate Kid spinoff series has been running since 2018, picking up nine Emmy nominations along the way. Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, and more stars are slated to return in the final batch of Cobra Kai episodes.

Yellowjackets Season 3

Premiere Date: February 14

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Nearly two years after airing its second season, Yellowjackets will premiere season 3. The Emmy-nominated series chronicles the past and present journey of a high school girls’ soccer team who survives a plane crash in the wilderness. The cast of Yellowjackets season 3 includes the returns of Tawny Cypress as adult Taissa, Melanie Lynskey as adult Shauna, Christina Ricci as adult Misty, Jasmin Savoy Brown as young Taissa, Sophie Nélisse as young Shauna, Samantha Hanratty as young Misty, Simone Kessell as adult Lottie, Courtney Eaton as young Lottie, Lauren Ambrose as adult Van, Liv Hewson as young Van, Kevin Alves as young Travis, and Steven Kreuger as Coach Ben. Juliette Lewis will not appear in Yellowjackets season 3, as her character Natalie met her demise in season 2. Sophie Thatcher, who plays young Natalie, will return.

The White Lotus Season 3

Premiere Date: February 16

Where to Watch: Max

HBO and Max’s The White Lotus is finally back after a two-year hiatus. Having previously taken place in Hawaii and Italy in its first two seasons, the series will take viewers to Thailand with an almost entirely new group of characters. Natasha Rothwell will reprise her role as Belinda Lindsey, while Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola, Aimee Lou Wood, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Scott Glenn, Charlotte Le Bon, Blackpink’s Lisa, Julian Kostov, Arnas Fedaravicius, Christian Friedel, Morgana O’Reilly, Shalini Peiris, Nicholas Duvernay, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Patravadi Medjudhon make up the newcomers. The White Lotus, created by Mike White, has racked up 15 Emmy wins thus far, and will undoubtedly be in contention again after season 3.

Reacher Season 3

Premiere Date: February 20

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Alan Ritchson’s Jack Reacher returns to carry out more justice in Prime Video’s Reacher season 3, premiering at the end of February. Based on Lee Child’s novels the show takes its main character, a former military policeman, through various trials and tribulations as he solves crime. Jack Reacher season 3 is based on the seventh book in the series, Persuader, as Jack’s next objective is to rescue an undercover DEA informant. Accompanying Ritchson in the new season are Marie Sten as Frances Neagley, Oliver Ritchers as Paulie, Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck, Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy, Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck, Brian Tee as Quinn, and Robert Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva.

1923 Season 2

Premiere Date: February 23

Where to Watch: Paramount+

The Yellowstone prequel series 1923 is on the verge of releasing season 2. Starring Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the show follows the Dutton family on their Montana ranch in the early 20th century. Now that Yellowstone has concluded, fans of the franchise can turn their full attention to 1923 in less than two months. Brandon Sklenar’s Spencer Dutton, Darren Mann’s Jack Dutton, Julia Schlaepfer’s Alexandra Dutton, Brian Geraghty’s Zane Davis, Aminah Nieves’ Teonna Rainwater, and Michelle Randolph’s Elizabeth Strafford are all expected to return in season 2.

Daredevil: Born Again

Premiere Date: March 4

Where to Watch: Disney+

Daredevil: Born Again will spotlight Charlie Cox’s lawyer by day and vigilante by night Matt Murdock. Following Netflix’s Daredevil series, which ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2018, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen finally has a show in the MCU. Other characters from the Netflix series featuring in Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again include Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, Wilson Bethel’s Benjamin Poindexter, and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher.

The Wheel of Time Season 3

Premiere Date: March 13

Where to Watch: Prime Video

The Wheel of Time season 3 is just a couple of months away. The high fantasy series based on the novels written by Robert Jordan aired its second season in 2023. Anchored by Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine Damodred, The Wheel of Time season 3 will adapt the fourth book, The Shadow Rising. Returning to the show alongside Pike are Daniel Henney’s Lan Mandragoran, Zöe Robins’ Nynaeve al’Meara, Joshua Stradowski’s Rand al’Thor, and many more. New cast members in season 3 include Olivia Williams, Luke Fetherston, Callum Kerr, Nuno Lopes, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The Studio

Premiere Date: March 26

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

The Studio is one of several new original TV shows coming to Apple TV+ in 2025. The comedy series was co-created by Seth Rogan, who also stars as a newly appointed movie studio head tasked with bringing about success while managing his unruly team of executives and dealing with corporate powers. The Studio also features Kathryn Hahn, Bryan Cranston, Chase Sui Wonders, Catherine O’Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Zac Efron, Paul Dano, and Usher.

Andor Season 2

Premiere Date: April 22

Where to Watch: Disney+

Andor‘s incredibly well-received first season aired in 2022, and season 2 is on it’s way soon. The Rogue One prequel series turns toward a full-scale rebellion in its second and final season, as Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor transforms from a hardened spy into a galactic hero. Returning characters include Adria Arjona’s Bix Caleen, Kyle Soller’s Syril Karn, Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael, Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma, and Fiona Shaw’s Maarva Andor.

The Bear Season 4

Premiere Date: June

Where to Watch: Hulu

The Bear is set to premiere its fourth season in 2025, just one year after airing season 3. The Emmy-winning Hulu series centers on a band of restaurateurs who transform a Chicago sandwich shop into a fine dining establishment. Season 3 took time to delve into the main character’s backstories, and season 4 promises more flashbacks, as well as current events at the restaurant. Jeremy Allen White’s Carmen, Ayo Edebiri’s Sydney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Richie, Liza Colón Zayas’ Tina, Lionel Boyce’s Marcus, Matty Matheson’s Neil, and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Donna will return in The Bear season 4.

Ironheart

Premiere Date: June 24

Where to Watch: Disney+

The second of the MCU’s trio of live-action shows in 2025 is none other than Ironheart, starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams almost three years after making her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ironheart takes place following the events of the aforementioned film. Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Zoe Terakes, Manny Montana, and Lyric Ross are also part of the cast.

Eyes of Wakanda

Premiere Date: August 6

Where to Watch: Disney+

Marvel will reintroduce viewers to the world of Black Panther with the animated miniseries Eyes of Wakanda, which will chronicle different Wakandan warriors thoughout history. Developed by Ryan Coogler, the show will consist of four episodes. Eyes of Wakanda‘s voice cast features Danai Gurira, Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose.

Marvel Zombies

Premiere Date: October 3

Where to Watch: Disney+

Based on the Marvel Comics series of the same title, Marvel Zombies takes place in an alternate universe in which MCU heroes have turned into zombies. Characters that will appear in the show include Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, and Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart.

Wonder Man

Premiere Date: December

Where to Watch: Disney+

The MCU’s third and final live-action series of 2025 will arrive on Disney+ at the very end of the year. Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a Hollywood actor who auditions to play the lead character in a superhero TV show. Ben Kingsley will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery — who he last portrayed in 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Wonder Man‘s cast also includes Ed Harris, Demetrius Grosse, Lauren Glazier, Byron Bowers, and Emmanuel McCord.

Stranger Things Season 5

Premiere Date: TBA

Where to Watch: Netflix

Stranger Things season 5 has been a long time coming. Netflix’s wildly popular horror series dropped its fourth season in 2022, leading to the release of its fifth and final chapter in 2025. While an exact release date has not been announced yet, it’s worth noting that three out of Stranger Things‘ four seasons aired during the summer months. Season 5 will bring back Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers. Coming off their showdown with Vecna at the end of season 4, the group will look to solve the mystery of the Upside Down and defeat the supernatural forces attacking their hometown of Hawkins, Indiana once and for all.

The Last of Us Season 2

Premiere Date: TBA

Where to Watch: Max

Season 2 of HBO and Max’s The Last of Us will adapt the story of the hit survival horror video game The Last of Us Part II. Like the games, the TV series takes place after a zombie pandemic has ravaged civilization, prompting survivors to divide and protect themselves and their loved ones under strenuous circumstances. The main duo of Bella Ramsey’s Ellie Williams and Pedro Pascal’s Joel Miller will again exist at the forefront of The Last of Us in the second season, and they will be joined by some new faces. Isabela Merced is set to portray Ellie’s love interest Dina, while Kaitlyn Dever will play Abby Anderson. Other new castings include Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Young Mazino as Jesse, Danny Ramirez as Manny, Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, Spencer Lord as Owen, Finn McCager as Caleb, and Ariela Barer as Mel. Catherine O’Hara will also join The Last of Us season 2 in a role believed to be that of Joel’s therapist.

It: Welcome to Derry

Premiere Date: TBA

Where to Watch: Max

The It movies, based on the terrifying Stephen King novel, have given way to a new prequel series. It: Welcome to Derry will travel back to the 1960s in Derry, Maine and explore the origins of Pennywise the Clown. Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, James Remar, and Stephen Rider will star in Welcome to Derry, while Bill Skarsgård will reprise his role as Pennywise.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

Premiere Date: TBA

Where to Watch: Max

Game of Thrones fans despairing over the long wait for House of the Dragon season 3 are in luck, as the franchise has a new spinoff coming to Max this year. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight adapts George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas as part of his A Song of Ice and Fire book series. Peter Claffey will star as Ser Duncan the Tall aka Dunk, a hedge knight. Dexter Sol Ansell will play Prince Aegon Targaryen aka Egg, who is Dunk’s squire. The rest of the main cast consists of Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion “Brightflame” Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen.

For All Mankind Season 5

Premiere Date: TBA

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

For All Mankind will resume its alternate history narrative in 2025, immersing viewers in the 2010s following its near-decade-long time jump. Season 5 will likely focus on asteroid mining and the continued development of civilization on Mars. Returning characters include Joel Kinnaman’s Ed Baldwin, Cynthy Wu’s Kelly Baldwin, Coral Peña’s Aleida Rosales, Edi Gathegi’s Dev Ayessa, Toby Kebbell’s Miles Dale, Tyner Rushing’s Samantha Massey, Daniel Stern’s Eli Hobson, Svetlana Efremova’s Irina Morozova, and more. Joining the cast of For All Mankind in season 5 are Costa Ronin, Mireille Enos, Tyler Labine, Sean Kaufman, Ruby Cruz, Ines Asserson, and Barrett Carnahan.

Foundation Season 3

Premiere Date: TBA

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s array of impressive sci-fi shows wouldn’t be complete without Foundation. Inspired by Isaac Asimov’s novels, the series chronicles a vast sci-fi fantasy universe in which a genetic dynasty rules. Lee Pace’s Brother Day and Jared Harris’ Hari Seldon lead season 5’s recurring characters. Troy Kotsur, Alexander Siddig, Cherry Jones, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing, and Leo Bill will join Foundation season 3 as series regulars. Additionally, Pilou Asbæk will take over the role of Warlord aka the Mule, previously portrayed by Mikael Persbrandt.

Peacemaker Season 2

Premiere Date: TBA

Where to Watch: Max

DC is primed to have a big year in 2025, and Peacemaker figures in the comic book franchise’s exciting lineup. The Suicide Squad spinoff show’s sophomore season will continue the story of John Cena’s Peacemaker with Danielle Brooks’ Leota Adebayo, Steve Agee’s John Economos, Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma’s Vigilante also expected to appear. Written and directed by James Gunn, Peacemaker is poised to thrill fans again following its critically claimed first season in 2022.

The Sandman Season 2

Premiere Date: TBA

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Sandman will return to Netflix at some point in 2025. Starring Tom Sturridge as the popular DC Comics character Lord Morpheus aka Dream, the series follows its central figure as he seeks to reclaim his lost powerful materials after spending decades imprisoned in a glass bottle by a wizard. Among the returnees in season 2 are Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s Death, Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer, and Vivienne Acheampong’s Lucienne. New castings include Laurence O’Fuarain as Thor, Freddie Fox as Loki, Clive Russell as Odin, Indya Moore as Wanda, Ruairi O’Connor as Orpheus, Steve Coogan as Barnabas, Ann Skelly as Nuala, Barry Sloane as Destruction, Adrian Lester as Destiny, Douglas Booth as Cluracan, Esme Creed-Miles as Delirium, and Jack Gleeson as Puck.

