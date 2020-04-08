Can You Guess What These TV Fans Are Binging Based on Emojis?

Since most people are staying home and self-isolating with the hopes of avoiding COVID-19, many people are passing the time by binge-watching shows and posting on social media. From dreaming about movie meals to creating some hilarious movie ideas with a film generator, Twitter has been filled with fun questions lately to help people pass the time during this pandemic. Recently, the folks at Fandango asked people what they were currently binge-watching, however, they turned it into a game! They asked people to reply to their tweet using only emojis, and some of them have us stumped.

“Describe your binge-watch using only emojis…,” Fandango wrote. The tweet became quite popular, and even made a Twitter Moment. You can check out the original post below:

Describe your binge watch using only emojis… — Fandango (@Fandango) April 5, 2020

While some of the options are pretty obvious, others are a whole lot trickier. Take a look at some of the responses below and see if you can figure out what they are. Try to figure them out without looking at the comments, and let us know which ones stumped you!

👔🥋🖨️🖥️ — Darren Leslie Jr. (@DarrenLeslieJr) April 5, 2020

💀🧟‍♂️🧟‍♀️🐕🗡🔫🏹🧠 — John T Pappadia (@MovieStreaker) April 5, 2020

🐅👑 & 🧛📔 — 🌻Mikiran has been self-isolating for years🌻 (@iammikiran) April 5, 2020

🤰👦👦📺🃏🎭😇 🧵🚙💥🚛🚦🚑👦😵⚰️😢💔👹👺💇🏻😤💔🥧😡🥴💔🤳⛸🩸🥺🤥💔🤡👨‍💼🏡👨‍👩‍👦 — Naomi Kyle (@NaomiKyle) April 5, 2020

👨🏻‍🔬👨🏼‍🔬🧪🚌💎💎💎 — Ramon Alvarado (@radramrado) April 5, 2020

How many did you guess right? Did you check out more? Tell us in the comments!

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.