The Office Fans Are Imagining What It’d Be Like to Work at Dunder Mifflin
Due to the current pandemic, people are taking to Twitter to pass the time while they stay safe at home. From weird debates to reinvigorated campaigns, there's no shortage of interesting content on the social media site. Today, many people have taken to Twitter to use the hashtag #IfIWorkedAtDunderMifflin. People are using their favorite moments from the series to say what they would do if they worked under Michael Scott. Some folks are also using moments to express how they'd act at Dunder Mifflin during the pandemic. Overall, people are having a lot of fun going down The Office memory lane today.
Recently, John Krasinski reunited the cast of The Office in order to surprise some newlyweds over Zoom. The actor launched a new YouTube channel called Some Good News and has been bringing a lot of joy to a whole lot of people. The impromptu reunion included Jenna Fischer, Steve Carell, BJ Novak, Mindy Kaling, Brian Baumgartner, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Ed Helms, Rainn Wilson, Ellie Kemper, Oscar Nunez, Phyllis Smith, and Angela Kinsey. The cast even attempted to recreate the heartfelt moment where the group did a coordinated dance prior to the wedding of Jim Halpert (Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Fischer).
Here are some of the best #IfIWorkedAtDunderMifflin posts to hit Twitter today...
WWMSD?
#IfIWorkedAtDunderMifflin just think What Would Michael Do? pic.twitter.com/8aNNii1A97— Ziggy (@mrjafri) May 23, 2020
Top Priority
#IfIWorkedAtDunderMifflin there would be weekly dance parties. pic.twitter.com/zXsvHpZGE9— Robin is only his 🐦 (@NeverThatRobin2) May 23, 2020
Pam Shade
#IfIWorkedAtDunderMifflin it wouldn’t have taken me 28 episodes to kiss Jim. pic.twitter.com/hC1D1AYwpb— Mikey Russo (@MikeyPanik) May 23, 2020
Zoom Would Be ROUGH
#IfIWorkedAtDunderMifflin Michael would NOT understand zoom conference calls.
It's a club called chatroom. pic.twitter.com/uypXmZghjT— Alyson (@alysonstarks) May 23, 2020
Free Toby
#IfIWorkedAtDunderMifflin sticking up for Toby would be my goal. Poor guy...just doing his job.🤣 pic.twitter.com/47sGRuesRm— MJ (@ThisIsMaryJean) May 23, 2020
Creed Hangs
#IfIWorkedAtDunderMifflin I’d spend some time with the true genius creed pic.twitter.com/gBdSNHNywh— theworldszero (@theworldszero) May 23, 2020
Sorry, Idris
#IfIWorkedAtDunderMifflin I'd leave to join the Michael Scott Paper Company. I wouldn't want to work for Charles. pic.twitter.com/TX5x0aOHGc— Snoop Joshy Josh (@JoshMarino420) May 23, 2020
Forever "Fire Guy"
I would always refer to him as “The Fire Guy” in person, to others and on all email correspondence. #IfIWorkedAtDunderMifflin pic.twitter.com/ZeTP849nhI— CheekyChops NJ (@BitCheekyNJ) May 23, 2020
Cats First
#IfIWorkedAtDunderMifflin I'd save Bandit before the rest of them pic.twitter.com/U004vEoCGc— Mandy'sAMess🇨🇦 (@SadCanadianMB) May 23, 2020
Dwight May Have Made This Happen...
#IfIWorkedAtDunderMifflin I would be very suspicious of Dwight about now... pic.twitter.com/LbDdqQoKXV— AmyISFJ (@AmyIsfj) May 23, 2020
...But We'd Still Want Him By Our Side
#IfIWorkedAtDunderMifflin I’d leave pandemic prep to Dwight pic.twitter.com/qrd9tCZrY5— Ziggy (@mrjafri) May 23, 2020
Every Day Should Be Pretzel Day
#IfIWorkedAtDunderMifflin Pretzel Day would be my favorite day 🥨 pic.twitter.com/pcG69aGtDN— German Juache (@JuacheGerman) May 23, 2020
Relevant
#IfIWorkedAtDunderMifflin id maintain social distance... pic.twitter.com/r7JvkjNJs7— Baby carots with legs. (@BabyCarotLegs) May 23, 2020
All nine seasons of The Office are currently streaming on Netflix.
