The Office Fans Are Imagining What It’d Be Like to Work at Dunder Mifflin

Due to the current pandemic, people are taking to Twitter to pass the time while they stay safe at home. From weird debates to reinvigorated campaigns, there's no shortage of interesting content on the social media site. Today, many people have taken to Twitter to use the hashtag #IfIWorkedAtDunderMifflin. People are using their favorite moments from the series to say what they would do if they worked under Michael Scott. Some folks are also using moments to express how they'd act at Dunder Mifflin during the pandemic. Overall, people are having a lot of fun going down The Office memory lane today.

Recently, John Krasinski reunited the cast of The Office in order to surprise some newlyweds over Zoom. The actor launched a new YouTube channel called Some Good News and has been bringing a lot of joy to a whole lot of people. The impromptu reunion included Jenna Fischer, Steve Carell, BJ Novak, Mindy Kaling, Brian Baumgartner, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Ed Helms, Rainn Wilson, Ellie Kemper, Oscar Nunez, Phyllis Smith, and Angela Kinsey. The cast even attempted to recreate the heartfelt moment where the group did a coordinated dance prior to the wedding of Jim Halpert (Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Fischer).

Here are some of the best #IfIWorkedAtDunderMifflin posts to hit Twitter today...