The Internet Is Having a Bizarre Debate About Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse and Iron Man’s Terrence Howard

Twitter is a bizarre place and since so many people have extra time on their hands due to the pandemic, things are only getting weirder. The social media site is full of understandable debates, ranging from "Who would win in a fight between Marvel characters?" to "Does pineapple belong on pizza?" However, the Internet's latest battle is one that we never would have expected. Cole Sprouse, who is best known for playing Jughead Jones on Riverdale, recently shared new images of himself on social media. The pictures have gotten a lot of attention, and many are arguing that the actor resembles Terrence Howard, who played James Rhodes in Iron Man before Don Cheadle took over.

“New shoot with #alexhainer at distance,” Sprouse tweeted yesterday. You can take a glimpse at the images below:

As soon as the photos hit the Internet, people started to make the comparison to Howard. While some agree wholeheartedly that the two actors look alike, others think the idea is outlandish. Here are some of the best tweets to hit Twitter since Sprouse posted his new photos...