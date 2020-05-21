The Internet Is Having a Bizarre Debate About Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse and Iron Man’s Terrence Howard
Twitter is a bizarre place and since so many people have extra time on their hands due to the pandemic, things are only getting weirder. The social media site is full of understandable debates, ranging from "Who would win in a fight between Marvel characters?" to "Does pineapple belong on pizza?" However, the Internet's latest battle is one that we never would have expected. Cole Sprouse, who is best known for playing Jughead Jones on Riverdale, recently shared new images of himself on social media. The pictures have gotten a lot of attention, and many are arguing that the actor resembles Terrence Howard, who played James Rhodes in Iron Man before Don Cheadle took over.
“New shoot with #alexhainer at distance,” Sprouse tweeted yesterday. You can take a glimpse at the images below:
New shoot with #alexhainer at distance pic.twitter.com/BtlP6jRjHk— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) May 20, 2020
As soon as the photos hit the Internet, people started to make the comparison to Howard. While some agree wholeheartedly that the two actors look alike, others think the idea is outlandish. Here are some of the best tweets to hit Twitter since Sprouse posted his new photos...
Let the Debate Begin
Um can someone explain my Cole Sprouse, right, get this, LOOKS LIKE FUCKING TERRANCE HOWARD pic.twitter.com/X2O5t8BLdL— 𝖘𝖆𝖑𝖔𝖒𝖊 (@_salome06_) May 21, 2020
Good Point
I saw this trending, so I don’t know who needs to hear this, but Cole Sprouse don’t look like no damn Terrence Howard. Some of y’all been in the house too long.— Mark Cunningham (@MonsieurJambon) May 21, 2020
We Didn't See This Coming
The last thing I expected to see trending was Cole Sprouse resembling Terrance Howard lol pic.twitter.com/WlS3Ef7d68— Cecegracemarie (@Cecegracemarie_) May 21, 2020
Can't Unsee It
Ppl said Cole Sprouse look like Terrance Howard and now I can't unsee it😂😂 https://t.co/ip6bVcRwh6— Baake (@TheStatus_Quao) May 21, 2020
Do You Even Know Terrence?
nearly half of accounts tweeting about cole sprouse today don't seem to know what terrence howard looks like, new research finds— matt (@M5Hansen) May 21, 2020
They Better Meet
Cole Sprouse and Terrance Howard when they finally meet pic.twitter.com/wS6VtFLQIB— BreaderinBuddy (@BreaderinB) May 21, 2020
We're All Confused
I can’t tell y’all how confused I was when I saw Terrence Howard and Cole Sprouse trending together 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/gjbzdkEVII— 🌳🔥BEYONCÉ BOWLES🌱💨 (@LeahAllise) May 21, 2020
Hard Pass
Not twitter saying Cole Sprouse looks like Terrence Howard! pic.twitter.com/DcojeOznLK— 𝐒𝐉 𝐊𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 🏳️🌈 (@RiverdaleToledo) May 21, 2020
Waiting For Their Response
Cole Sprouse to Terrance Howard when they wake up and see why they trending pic.twitter.com/a9eOp3yTIK— Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) May 21, 2020
Sorry to This Man
If this isn’t Terrance Howard then https://t.co/wdTzXMytIs pic.twitter.com/vpcFMZcAx8— Charles in Charge (@charlesischilln) May 21, 2020
You Decide
Is it Cole Howard or Terrance Sprouse? You decide 🤔😅😂. But Cole Sprouse does look like Terrance Howard here 😂 pic.twitter.com/TQqTKHkkIy— UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) May 21, 2020
Do you think these photos of Sprouse make him look like Howard? Tell us in the comments!
The fourth season of Riverdale is now streaming on Netflix and Iron Man is available to watch on Disney+.
