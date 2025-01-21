Uma Thurman Cast in Dexter: Resurrection in the Perfect Role

Uma Thurman is joining Michael C. Hall in Dexter: Resurrection, the newest series to join Showtime’s growing Dexter Universe. Dexter: Resurrection will take place after the events of Dexter: New Blood, with Thurman joining as a series regular and playing Charley, the Head of Security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater. A former Special Ops officer, Charley worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater. The prequel series Dexter: Original Sin is currently airing on Paramount+ with Showtime and quickly became Showtime’s most-streamed premiere with more than 2.1 million global cross-platform viewers.

The cast of Dexter: Resurrection joining Michael C. Hall and Uma Thurman includes series regulars David Zayas, James Remar, and Jack Alcott, who are reprising their roles as Detective Angel Batista, Dexter’s father Harry Morgan, and Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan, respectively.

A report from November linked Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and X-Files star Gillian Anderson for roles in Dexter: Resurrection. While the roles they were in talks for are unknown, they could have been the billionaire Leon Prater and his Head of Security, Charley. Dexter: Resurrection will reportedly pick up where New Blood left off with Dexter bleeding out in the woods. When we last saw the character, he was on the ground, presumed dead, at the feet of Officer Angela Bishop and backup wasn’t far behind her. It’s hard to imagine Dexter isn’t in custody at least at the start of Resurrection, but it remains to be seen what could come from this besides a fairly open/shut court case against the serial killer.

Uma Thurman’s recent roles include Red, White and Royal Blue for Prime Video, Oh, Canada, and The Kill Room. Along with starring in the Kill Bill franchise and Pulp Fiction, Thurman is a Golden Globe winner in the Best Actress in a Television Film category for HBO’s Hysterical Blindness as well as being Emmy nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in NBC’s Smash.

Dexter: Original Sin is currently streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.