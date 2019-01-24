‘The Umbrella Academy’ Releases New Trailer

Are you ready to explore the world of The Umbrella Academy? Soon, Netflix will take the comic series out for spin when its live-action adaptation goes live, and a new trailer for the highly anticipated TV show has dropped.

As you can see above, the new trailer gives fans their best look at the series yet. The clip begins by setting up the premise of The Umbrella Academy and revealing the odd circumstances which led to the group’s creation. Decades ago, dozens of women gave birth out of nowhere, and a handful of them were adopted by an older man known as Sir Reginald Hargreeves. After taking the kids in, the man was able to cultivate their mysterious superpowers to create a fledgling team of heroes called the Umbrella Academy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, it doesn’t look like his deeds were all that noble.

As the trailer continues, fans learn the old man is dead and that the children he raised view him as a monster. To say the group is dysfunctional would be putting it lightly at best, but the trailer proves such chaos can be turned into entertainment. After one of the heroes has a vision of an impending apocalypse, the Umbrella Academy is tasked with stopping the event but saving the world is always easier said than done.

Netflix released the first trailer for The Umbrella Academy in December and will set the series live on February 15. If you want to know more about the title, you can check out its synopsis below:

“On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeves’ passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father’s death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.”

So, will you be checking out this series when it drops? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!