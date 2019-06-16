The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Kicks Off Production with First Table Read

Production for the second season of Netflix‘s The Umbrella Academy is now underway, with the show’s official social media platforms uploading a behind-the-scenes kick off video earlier today. Virtually the entire cast of the show shared quick clips of themselves and their respective scripts ahead of the table read for the season two premiere episode.

Previous reports suggested the second season was going to starting filming in May, but those plans have been changed. A table read would suggest filming is set to begin within the week on the premiere episode. The second season has yet to receive a release date on the streaming giant.

With the first season largely adapting the first Umbrella Academy mini-series The Apocalypse Suite, it’s unclear where the show heads from here. Umbrella Academy co-creator Gerard Way previously mentioned he was sure to send showrunner Steve Blackman any and all work he and artist Gabriel Bã had completed on new comic storylines.

“What I did for Steve Blackman (the showrunner) and the writers in that first writers’ room was to create an eighteen-page document that laid everything out,” Way said. “Even of the graphic novels that haven’t come out yet. Which should equal eight when we’re all done. So I gave them the blueprint what happens because you do want to seed certain things in there for future series and the hope is that it’s a success so that you do a lot more of these. They’re very curious what Gabriel [Ba] and I are doing next. We always send them the new comics. They really want to know what’s happening.”

The first season of The Umbrella Academy is now streaming on Netflix.