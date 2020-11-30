HBO's The Undoing Ending Has Fans Making Big Apologies To One Character
HBO's murder-mystery drama limited series The Undoing reached its big finale and the big reveal of who the murderer actually was. (SPOILERS) As it turns out, the first and most obvious guess was the correct one: the husband did it. Hugh Grant's Jonathan Fraser reveals that he was indeed the one who brutally murdered his lover Elena Alves (Matilda De Angelis) with a hammer. Jonathan is shown to be every bit the sociopath that his own mother said he was, and viewers were left kicking themselves for having ever being swayed to believe otherwise.
However, of the many fan theories about The Undoing's true killer, there was one that was wildly popular. That theory that actress Lily Rabe's character, attorney Sylvia Steinneitz, wasn't just Grace Fraser's (Nicole Kidman) best friend: she was also one of Jonathan's lovers, whose jealousy made her kill Elena.
Now that the truth has been revealed, social media is lighting up with The Undoing fans issuing well-deserved apologies to Lily Rabe, for ever doubting her integrity!
Sorry For The Side-Chick Shade
y’all said homegirl was a side chick ...APOLOGIZE #TheUndoing pic.twitter.com/1hTnD8gDh3— Candee. (@_CANDEELAND) November 30, 2020
Internalized Misogyny
she was a good friend and we ALL just assumed it was due to guilt and not genuine care for grace 😭 the internalized misogyny phew #TheUndoing pic.twitter.com/oaVBKlkaXh— meri’s media (@filmsexual) November 30, 2020
Are we really just so subconsciously trained to see things this way? And is it gender? Or just watching too many murder mysteries?prevnext
Say Sorry Social Media
I just feel like all of social media owes Lily Rabe an apology tonight. #TheUndoing pic.twitter.com/TUv3JBrAfy— Matt (@Matt_Eitelberg) November 30, 2020
A lot of viewers watching The Undoing were waiting for this shoe to drop - right until the end credits rolled.prevnext
She Tried To Tell Us
Lily Rabe ain’t never lie. #TheUndoing pic.twitter.com/o5ltteAzDP— impressively cunty (@heathbarharris) November 30, 2020
Not only did Lily Rabe NOT commit the murder - she was the one character who tried to tell us who the culprit was, right from the start.prevnext
Naaaaaaahhhhh Kween
i thought this poor girl was his SIDE CHICK..MY BAD QUEEN #TheUndoing pic.twitter.com/MX046nm9xU— Isabella Simone (@isabella_sim48) November 30, 2020
Do They Make A Card For That?
#TheUndoing I apologize for thinking you were the murderous hoe pic.twitter.com/oLj0lUEP3k— sequoia (@sequoia_sade) November 30, 2020
Hallmark needs to get on this...prevnext
Spinoff Vibes
I need a spin off with these two #TheUndoing pic.twitter.com/Ib8hgWvyRz— Mia (@marielouise_82) November 30, 2020
What's a better apology than giving Lily Rabe her own spinoff with actresprev