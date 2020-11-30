HBO's The Undoing Ending Has Fans Making Big Apologies To One Character

By Kofi Outlaw

HBO's murder-mystery drama limited series The Undoing reached its big finale and the big reveal of who the murderer actually was. (SPOILERS) As it turns out, the first and most obvious guess was the correct one: the husband did it. Hugh Grant's Jonathan Fraser reveals that he was indeed the one who brutally murdered his lover Elena Alves (Matilda De Angelis) with a hammer. Jonathan is shown to be every bit the sociopath that his own mother said he was, and viewers were left kicking themselves for having ever being swayed to believe otherwise.

However, of the many fan theories about The Undoing's true killer, there was one that was wildly popular. That theory that actress Lily Rabe's character, attorney Sylvia Steinneitz, wasn't just Grace Fraser's (Nicole Kidman) best friend: she was also one of Jonathan's lovers, whose jealousy made her kill Elena.

Now that the truth has been revealed, social media is lighting up with The Undoing fans issuing well-deserved apologies to Lily Rabe, for ever doubting her integrity!

Sorry For The Side-Chick Shade

Internalized Misogyny

Are we really just so subconsciously trained to see things this way? And is it gender? Or just watching too many murder mysteries? 

Say Sorry Social Media

A lot of viewers watching The Undoing were waiting for this shoe to drop - right until the end credits rolled. 

She Tried To Tell Us

Not only did Lily Rabe NOT commit the murder - she was the one character who tried to tell us who the culprit was, right from the start. 

Naaaaaaahhhhh Kween

Do They Make A Card For That?

Hallmark needs to get on this... 

Spinoff Vibes

What's a better apology than giving Lily Rabe her own spinoff with actres 

