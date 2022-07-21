Virgin River Season 4 Finally Resolves the Show's Biggest Mystery

Last year, the third season of Netflix's hit series Virgin River left fans with the biggest cliffhanger in the show's short history. The season finale saw Mel interrupt Jack's proposal to inform him that she was pregnant. While that is great news for Mel, it came with some uncertainty, because she wasn't sure who the father was. It could have been Jack, or the pregnancy could have been the result of the eggs she had frozen from her late husband, Mark. Virgin River Season 4 arrived on Netflix this week and finally resolved the cliffhanger, revealing the identity of Mel's baby's father.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Virgin River Season 4! Continue reading at your own risk...

Virgin River left fans hanging for most of Season 4, allowing the tension over the baby's father's identity to build. In the finale, however, Mel received information from the hospital about her baby. Much to the relief of Virgin River fans, the baby does belong to Jack.

The Season 4 finale does set up a brand new paternity mystery, however. Jack was that he was the father of the twins Charmaine is carrying. It appears as though that isn't the case. Charmaine tells Jack at the end of the season that she lied about the father of the children, but she doesn't go as far as to say who the real father is. That will have to wait until Season 5.

Based on the series of novels from Robyn Carr, Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson. Netflix previously renewed the hit series through Season 5, so the upcoming episodes definitely won't be the last.

Here's the official synopsis for Virgin River Season 4:

"Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack, Mel begins Season Four with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own. Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin's violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can't help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige."