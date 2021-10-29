Less than a day after Walker Season 2 premiered on The CW, fans of the hit crime drama were given some devastating news. The series is losing one of its lead actors in the very near future. Lindsey Morgan, who plays Micki Ramirez, has decided to leave Walker during its second season. Ramirez is one of the most important characters on the show, due to her work alongside Jared Padalecki’s titular crime-solver, so losing her is going to be a major blow to both Walker and its fans.

According to Deadline, Morgan has decided to step away from Walker for personal reasons. She appeared in Thursday’s Season 2 premiere and will be featured in several upcoming episodes. It hasn’t yet been revealed when Morgan’s exit will take place or how Ramirez will be written off of the show. The door is being left open for her to return as a guest star in the future.

“After much thoughtful consideration and introspection, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from my role as Micki Ramirez on Walker for personal reasons, and I am eternally grateful to have the support of the producers, CBS Studios and The CW in allowing me to do so,” Morgan said in a statement. “The opportunity to play Micki has truly been a blessing as has working alongside the incredible cast and crew of this terrific series. Please know that I will continue to root for my TV family and wish them all the best.”

“Lindsey is a wonderful person, inside and out,” said Padalecki, who also serves as one of the show’s executive producer. “I am proud of, and grateful for, her work on Walker. Moreover, I’m honored to consider her a friend.”

“It’s been a true pleasure to work with Lindsey,” added showrunner Anna Fricke. “I admire her as a person and as a professional. She will of course be missed, but we truly support her and celebrate the impact she has made on this show.”

Fans have gotten used to seeing Morgan on The CW on a regular basis. Before landing her role on Walker, Morgan appeared in all seven seasons of The 100. She was a supporting character in the first season before becoming a series regular for the final six.

