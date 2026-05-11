22 Years Later, This Is Still Nickelodeon’s Coolest Crossover Movie (& Will Never Happen Again)

22 years after its original debut, Nickelodeon‘s biggest crossover movie event is still the coolest thing the channel has ever done. And there’s a good chance that it will never happen in the same way again. Nickelodeon was truly at a high during the late 1990s and early 2000s, but it really seemed to hit a new stride in the 2000s especially. Its originals had been catching fire with fans on both TV screens and theaters, and it even lead to a full trilogy uniting two completely different shows that you’d never expect to see crossover.

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22 years ago on May 7, 2004, The Fairly OddParents and The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius had an official crossover event in the made for Nickelodeon TV movie, The Jimmy Timmy Power Hour. This united the two vastly different franchises under a single roof, and was such a hit that Nickelodeon followed it up what ended up being an entire trilogy of crossovers. But all these years later, fans are likely never going to see something like it again with Nickelodeon.

The Jimmy Timmy Power Hour Debuted With Nickelodeon 22 Years Ago

Courtesy of Nickelodeon

Both at the height of the popularity of their respective shows in the early 2000s, The Fairly OddParents and Jimmy Neutron belonged to the same generation of Nickelodeon hits. The two could not be more different from one another, however, as they took entirely different routes to the channel. Created by Butch Hartman, The Fairly OddParents originally debuted as a series of shorts as part of Nickelodeon’s Oh Yeah! Cartoons pilot program before being picked up for a full run. As for Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, it made its debut as a theatrical film created by John A. Davis before being picked up into a TV show spinoff/sequel.

Along with taking different routes to air, the shows had several other differences. The Fairly OddParents was 2D animated, and Timmy Turner was pretty much an idiot who had used his fairies’ magic to get him out of situations he got mixed up in. Jimmy Neutron, on the other hand, was fully CG animated and Jimmy himself was a super genius whose experiments who get him into trouble. It would usually end up with Jimmy needing to use his science and smarts to fix an issue, and formed the base of all of those adventures. Then the two massive hits crossed over and reached across multiverses.

The Jimmy Timmy Power Hour was a massive Nickelodeon event that officially brought the two franchises together. Both respective studios and creative teams put their interpretation on the others’ characters. Timmy would get a bulbous 3DCG model in Jimmy’s world, and Jimmy in turn would be re-interpreted into the 2D and bold line designs of Timmy’s world. The first special limited how much the two had crossed over and blended their styles, but that was later remedied by two other crossovers to come.

Are The Fairly OddParents and Jimmy Neutron Ever Going to Crossover Again?

Courtesy of Nickelodeon

The Jimmy Timmy Power Hour was such a hit that it continued with two others, The Jimmy Timmy Power Hour 2: When Nerds Collide! and The Jimmy Timmy Power Hour 3: The Jerkinators!. But while the blends of animation styles made the gimmick work with the original, what really helped the crossover succeed was just how well the two boys played off of one another. Because no matter how different both of their worlds were, the two boys tended to be a bit more selfish when it comes to doing what they want to do.

This led to a fun rivalry between the two of them across the specials that we’d see all come to a conclusion in the finale. Their villains and abilities fully combined, and needed the two of them to work together to pull it off. But it was also a grand finale for The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius as well. It was also almost the finale for The Fairly OddParents too, but that ended up being picked up for several more seasons in the years that followed.

It was the literal end of an era for both of these shows while they were at their peak, and we’re likely never going to get it again. Nickelodeon has seemingly moved on from The Fairly OddParents ever since its revival effort failed to grab audiences, and Jimmy Neutron is showing no signs of coming back any time soon. Both shows would need to be at their peaks again (at the same time) to warrant even talks of a potential new crossover, but so many things would have to line up that the idea of it seems impossible at this point.

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