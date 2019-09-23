Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki to Star in Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot

No popular show is ever going to truly go away, current TV studios have spent the last couple of years making that abundantly clear. Reboots of shows like Charmed, Magnum PI, and Dynasty have all been reworked for the screen in recent years, and now it looks like the previously popular Chuck Norris action vehicle Walker, Texas Ranger is next in line for the reboot treatment. Not only that, but the new take on Walker, Texas Ranger has already found its Norris replacement, in the form of Supernatural star Jared Padalecki.

According to a new report from Deadline, Padalecki has been tapped to star in the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot for CBS TV Studios. The project is being shopped to multiple networks, but it looks like CBS, the original home of Walker, and The CW, where Supernatural has aired for 15 years, are the two leading candidates.

The new series is being written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Valor) and executive produced by Dan Lin (Lethal Weapon). Padalecki will also serve as an executive producer alongside Lindsey Liberstore and Dan Spilo.

This new Walker, Texas Ranger is said to be a straight-up reboot of the original series, so it will be as though the events of the Norris vehicle never existed in the Padalecki continuity. This is the same sort of approach taken by Magnum PI and MacGyver, both of which have found success on CBS.

Padalecki will play the titular Cordell Walker in the reboot, “a man finding his way back to his family while investigating crime in the state’s most elite unit.” As a widower and father of two, Walker returns home to Austin, Texas after spending years on a high-profile undercover case. With his new partner, one of the only women in the history of the Texas Rangers, Walker will face new challenges and serve as the kind of modern day hero the world has been looking for.

Are you looking forward to a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot? Does Padalecki fit the role? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!