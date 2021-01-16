WandaVision’s Mysterious Beekeeper Becomes the Next Marvel Meme

Marvel's WandaVision viewers are buzzing about the mysterious beekeeper who emerges from a sewer in Episode 2, whose presence threatens to disrupt the magical marriage between newlywed couple Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). Some time after Vision's violent death in Avengers: Infinity War and Wanda's undusting in Avengers: Endgame, the super-couple can't explain the hows or whys behind their suburban lives inspired by The Dick Van Dyke Show and Bewitched. When the veiled beekeeper ominously appears on their street, a newly-pregnant Wanda rejects his intrusion before rewinding the sitcom and magically conjuring color into their black-and-white lives.

The unnamed character played by stuntman Zac Henry is seen wearing the SWORD logo, which counts Captain Marvel's grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) as one of its agents. Unlike its Marvel Comics counterpart — named for the Sentient World Observation and Response Department — the SWORD of the Marvel Cinematic Universe stands for Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division.

The identity of the beekeeper, and what he might mean to this dream-like reality unfolding across decades of classic sitcoms in WandaVision, remains a mystery. He's the latest part of the real world to creep into Wanda's seemingly perfect life in Westview, following the discovery of a crimson-colored helicopter and recurring radio messages from FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park).

Here's what WandaVision audiences are saying about who the mystery man might "bee":