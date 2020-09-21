WandaVision: Marvel Reveals New Images From Disney+ Series

Marvel has dropped some new images for WandaVision and the Internet can’t handle it right now. With 2020 being an absolute cluster, nobody knew if the audience would see this project by the end of the year. Well, now with these images and the trailer there is so much more content to dissect. No one knows exactly what to expect from Wanda and Vision’s latest adventure. All that’s really been established is that the series channels classic television sitcoms for its structure. As all the new slate of Disney+ shows were announced, WandaVision clearly held the most intrigue because of the spooky footage and far-out premise. D23 last year saw Marvel unveil what they were planning and the crowd was taken aback, although they couldn’t share images right then. Now, the entire fanbase is wondering how it’s all going to shake out.

Comicbook.com’s Nicole Drum broke down the new trailer.

“A specific release date for WandaVision wasn't included, and it likely won't be arriving until sometime in December, but it is encouraging to see that the series will be arriving this year. The coronavirus pandemic caused the productions of WandVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki to all shut down, meaning that they would likely be delayed,” Drum added. “Fortunately, however, a couple of the projects have been able to get back to filming this week. WandaVision is the most contained series of the trio, making filming a little bit easier at this time. It looks like that show will jump ahead of Falcon and become the first live-action TV series from Marvel Studios.”

WandaVision highlights the adventures of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), in a series that will blend the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wanda and Vision -- two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives -- begin to suspect that not everything is as it seems. In addition to Olsen and Bettany, the series stars Kat Dennings, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn.

