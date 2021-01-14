WandaVision Filmmaker Matt Shakman Explains Why He's Perfect for the Disney+ Series

✖

Taking on a Marvel Studios project, no matter what it is, is a big task but taking on a project as unique as the very eagerly-awaited WandaVision is something else entirely. Not only will the series kick off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the series is set to be very different than anything else before it. While the uniqueness of WandaVision is something that might be daunting for some, for director Matt Shakman he is perfectly suited to the series due to having once been a sitcom actor.

As trailers have confirmed, WandaVision will satirize a variety of popular sitcom structures spanning several decades. It's a novel approach, but Shakman says that not only had he been wanting to work with Marvel for some time, having experience with sitcoms made WandaVision just a great fit.

"I'm a huge fan of Marvel, so the chance to work with Kevin and everyone at Marvel Studios is something I've been wanting to do for years," Shakman told ComicBookMovie. "I've been there every opening day for every MCU movie since Iron Man and I was a longtime comic fan and superhero nerd going way, way back, so this was a huge opportunity."

He continued, "But, WandaVision bizarrely kind of fits into my experience both as a filmmaker and my own personal history because I was a sitcom actor going all the way back, starting at age 4 doing sitcoms and commercials and stuff. I grew up on backlots and sound stages, so that whole part of my life felt like it led to this in a bizarre way and then I also enjoy doing comedy as well as large-scale action, like Game of Thrones, like Sunny, so this one particular show managed to encapsulate all of the different things that I love to do in a totally bizarre way that has never happened before and will never happen again."

Shakman also explained that while WandaVision launches Phase 4 and Wanda herself will continue to have a significant role beyond the series, he was also able to put his own creative stamp on things, calling Marvel both collaborative and supportive.

WandaVision is set to debut weekly on Disney+ beginning January 15, 2021. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

