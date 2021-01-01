WandaVision: Visionary New Era TV Spot Released on New Year's Day

A visionary new era arrives in WandaVision, the first Original Series from Marvel Studios. In the Disney+ series streaming on January 15, unusual couple Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) live their ideal lives in the suburbs of picture-perfect town Westview. But when the two super-powered beings find strange happenings creeping into their happily ever after, upending their whimsical and romantic reality inspired by classic television sitcoms, the former Avengers begin to suspect everything is not as it seems. In a new television spot released at midnight on New Year's Day, WandaVision ushers in a visionary new era when it launches Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

"I can tell you that there is no difference in production values. It feels very much like every Marvel movie that I've been involved in," Bettany said in the December issue of Emmy Magazine covered by WandaVision. "It's a seamless continuation."

As the 23-movie MCU expands onto the small screen with WandaVision, franchise producer Kevin Feige says the television series from director Matt Shakman (Game of Thrones) and showrunner Jac Schaeffer (Black Widow) brings Marvel moviegoers something they "can't get in a theater."

"Streaming is 100 percent the future and where consumers want to watch things," Feige told Emmy Magazine. "And hopefully they'll want to watch our long-form narrative series. An experience like WandaVision is something you can't get in a movie. You go to movies for things you can't get on streaming, and you go to streaming for things you can't get in a theater. And of course, everything in a theater goes to streaming eventually."

Like Bettany, an MCU veteran since 2008's Iron Man, Schaeffer promises Marvel movie-level quality with WandaVision.

"With Marvel doing Disney+, it's not at all the small screen. It's still the big screen, but streaming," Schaeffer previously told Variety about the first Marvel Studios series. "And so there's still the same sense of grandeur and the same scope and the same opportunities and the same resources, so it just really feels like an enormous movie. We say it's like a run of a comic, which is just really exciting to do."

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision starts streaming exclusively on Disney+ on January 15, 2021.

