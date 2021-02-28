WandaVision Episode 8 Sets the Stage for Wanda’s Scarlet Witch Transformation

✖

Slowly but surely, WandaVision has started to unpack the mystery of Westview, and why it's disconnected from the rest of the world. Better yet, the series has given Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) an increasingly powerful skillset with each passing episode, and she's now on the verge of becoming the Scarlet Witch, full-stop. Light spoilers ahead for WandaVision! Proceed with caution if you've yet to catch yourself up.

As evidenced by WandaVision Episode 8, there's a legend within the Marvel Cinematic Universe of a near-omnipotent being that has the ability to draw from Chaos Magic and change the reality around them. As Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) points out in the show's closing moments, this would seem to mean Wanda is, in fact, that legend — the Scarlet Witch.

There's even a moment where Wanda catches a vision of herself in what appears to be an entirely new costume, one we've seen teased before. Complete with a headdress and all, the tease of a new suit officially sets the stage for Wanda's complete transformation — something Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has teased since 2019.

"Having the opportunity to tell more of their story, to see more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision Vision, and — most importantly — reveal a name that I'm not even sure we've said in the MCU yet, but we absolutely make a big deal of in the show, which is that Wanda is in fact the Scarlet Witch," Feige explained at CCXP back in 2019.

"What does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? And that's what we play into in this show, in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future Phase 4 of the MCU."

The first eight episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

How do you think WandaVision ends next week? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.