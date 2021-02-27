WandaVision Has Been Hiding Scarlet Witch's Real Costume in Front of Our Faces All Along

✖

WandaVision has been hiding the Scarlet Witch’s real costume in front of our faces all along. Episode 8 saw Wanda travel through her trauma back to the present day, but also gave fans a tease of her more comic-accurate outfit. During the flashbacks, she encountered the Infinity Stone that amplified her powers and saw a figure cloaked in light with a “distinctive” headdress. Now, in the promo images for the series, Elizabeth Olsen’s character is shown in her initial sitcom appearance. But, below her, on the televisions are different outfits from differing periods, which include her final costume for WandaVision. The styling is a bit more intricate, and there’s no hint of that cloak, but it seems like the cape is on the way. Check out a closer look from WandasCape down below (Check out their work here as well):

For fans of the throwback costume that appeared during the Halloween episode, you can thank Olsen for that. She told Vanity Fair that she fought hard for its inclusion earlier this year. It’s a great thing too, because people really got a kick out of it.

See you next week 🤞🤟🤟🤘🤙 pic.twitter.com/uVrh5xNLSg — Alex Maximoff (Where are the twins?) (@WandasCape) February 26, 2021

"I was so excited!" Olsen explained to the publication. "We have a Halloween episode and they were trying to figure out how big of a nod to the character we were going to do and it did start off with the classic Scarlet Witch costume. It was kind of like a gypsy thing that has to wear a headband and I, like, fought for it. I was like 'No, we have to go full into it...this is like the greatest thing, if Paul's doing it, I'm doing it. I'm really in it, it's not just a flash. I'm really in the costume for quite a bit. And it was so fun. I loved it, and it was the perfect way to wear that costume because you can't take that costume seriously."

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+.

