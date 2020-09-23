WandaVision Trailer Reportedly Scores Views on Par With Avengers

As it turns out, the WandaVision trailer may end up being one of the most popular teasers released from Marvel Studios to date. According to new report from Deadline, the trailer for Marvel’s first scripted series for Disney+ netted at least 53 million views online in the first 24 hours after it was released. While it may not be a record-high for films, it’s believed the total is the highest number of views in a day for any project ever put forth by a streaming service.

The report goes on to add the series added over 302,000 mentions on social media as it rose to #4 on Twitter’s list of trending topics Sunday night. On YouTube, the WandaVision trailer peaked at the second-highest trending slot shortly after it debuted.

“Roaring at theatrical social media rates from the Emmy TV broadcast spot drop — WandaVision is seeing video counts across social platforms, in a full 24-hours, exceeding 55.7M views, predominantly on YouTube with over 36.1M views,” social-tracking firm RelishMix tells Deadline. “Reposting of spots and reaction/reviews spots is flying at an earned viral rate of 63:1.Facebook video views are building at 4.9M plus 10.1M views on Instagram, plus TikTok and Twitter. Keep in mind, this growth is attributed to the TV spot from Sunday night, which is even more impressive as the momentum builds on social over the week.”

When it comes to trailers released for movies this year, there’s no competition — WandaVision bested both Black Widow (18.7 million) and Mulan (12.4 million). It even topped the traffic Avengers: Infinity War (30.9 million views) received after its Super Bowl ad.

Marvel’s current synopsis for the series can be seen below.

“Marvel Studios’ ‘WandaVision’ blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year.”

WandaVision has yet to set a release date.

