Yo Gabba Gabba Fans Are Excited the Show Is Now Canon in Marvel Cinematic Universe

There are plenty of big things to talk about in this week's new episode of WandaVision on Disney+, but a lot of fans have been focused on the inclusion of the popular children's show Yo Gabba Gabba. Towards the end of the episode, Wanda looks up the television in Agnes' living room to see an episode of Yo Gabba Gabba playing, and that short scene was enough to get folks all over the Internet talking.

There are plenty of people who feel nostalgia for Yo Gabba Gabba, while others have just spent a long time watching it with their kids. However, the biggest thing that everyone is taking away from the show's inclusion in WandaVision is that Yo Gabba Gabba is now officially canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ultimately, that's doesn't really mean much of anything, but it's fun to think about, especially when you consider all of the fun musical guests that appeared on the series.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions to Yo Gabba Gabba's big Marvel debut: