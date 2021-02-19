Yo Gabba Gabba Fans Are Excited the Show Is Now Canon in Marvel Cinematic Universe
There are plenty of big things to talk about in this week's new episode of WandaVision on Disney+, but a lot of fans have been focused on the inclusion of the popular children's show Yo Gabba Gabba. Towards the end of the episode, Wanda looks up the television in Agnes' living room to see an episode of Yo Gabba Gabba playing, and that short scene was enough to get folks all over the Internet talking.
There are plenty of people who feel nostalgia for Yo Gabba Gabba, while others have just spent a long time watching it with their kids. However, the biggest thing that everyone is taking away from the show's inclusion in WandaVision is that Yo Gabba Gabba is now officially canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Ultimately, that's doesn't really mean much of anything, but it's fun to think about, especially when you consider all of the fun musical guests that appeared on the series.
Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions to Yo Gabba Gabba's big Marvel debut:
Look!
prevnext
#WandaVision wanda’s kids were watching Yo Gabba Gabba pic.twitter.com/gmbTFFKNQC— shelby (@danverswlw) February 19, 2021
Much-Needed Crossover
prevnext
#WandaVision spoilers
yo gabba gabba in the mcu is the crossover we didn’t ask for but needed 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ySPztny8I1— hazel 🌰 (@hazzzelgrl) February 19, 2021
Next Level Thinking
prevnext
yo gabba gabba existing in the mcu means my chemical romance exists in the mcu #wandavision pic.twitter.com/V0z8PTEvBi— jordan 💕 (@primrosalie) February 19, 2021
Officially Canon
prevnext
“Yo Gabba Gabba!” is officially canon in the MCU #WandaVision #wandavision10s pic.twitter.com/SMA1U6PxKc— Matt (@MattW2001) February 19, 2021
Cinematic Genius
prevnext
Yo gabba gabba appearing at such a tense moment of the show was honestly cinematic genius #WandaVision— mac kahey (@MacDoesIt) February 19, 2021
What We Asked For
prevnext
Thanks to WandaVision, Yo Gabba Gabba is canon to the MCU
Really, it's what we all truly asked for. pic.twitter.com/Ty6cSRkuqy— TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) February 19, 2021
Shoutout to the Parents
prevnext
This week’s #WandaVision was offbeat even by this series’ standards. Some big story beats happen, too, and a Yo Gabba Gabba reference that I’m sure lots of parents will dig.— Mike Avila, "Dumb Woke Count" (@mikeavila) February 19, 2021
Oh and watch through the credits!
Screaming
prevnext
// #wandavision wandavision spoilers— ٌalina (@asgcrdicns) February 19, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
when yo gabba gabba came on the tv i started screaming i loved that thing pic.twitter.com/BJOleNugOM
Best Three Seconds
prevnext
I SWEAR TO GOD THE BEST PART OF THIS WHOLE EPISODE IS THE 3 SECONDS OF YO GABBA GABBA— 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑☁️ (@night_skyyy) February 19, 2021
Bigger Deal Than You Think
prev
I do think YO GABBA GABBA is a reference that makes sense as the show is about a human DJ who owns a boom box that houses a bunch of make-believe characters who come to life when he says the magic words. Who's REALLY in control in #WandaVision? That's this ep's main theme pic.twitter.com/PoEqnnIQdm— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 19, 2021