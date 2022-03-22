Watch Bridgerton Season 2 Red Carpet Premiere Live

Netflix has produced quite a lot of buzzworthy original programming over the years, but none have caught on quite like Bridgerton. The live-action adaptation of Julia Quinn’s Regency romance novel series became Netflix’s most-watched series ever when it first debut in 2020, with the streaming service proceeding to greenlight three more seasons as well as a spinoff series. With the sophomore season of Bridgerton expected to premiere on Netflix this coming weekend, the streaming service is rolling out a literal red carpet — and giving fans a chance to check it online. The red carpet premiere for Bridgerton Season 2 is set to occur at 8pm GMT or 1pm PT on Tuesday, March 22nd, and will be available to stream on YouTube.

Bridgerton adapts Julia Quinn’s series of novels following interconnected characters living in a fictionalized version of Regency-era England’s high society. Each of the series’ books focuses on a different set of characters, and the Netflix adaptation follows a similar format. Its second season follows Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey.

Pheobe Deynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton, one of the leads of season one, will still have a significant role in season two. Season 1’s breakout star Rege-Jean Page will not be returning for the new season, a creative decision that surprised fans when it was first announced.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” Page said of his exit from Bridgerton last year. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

“I don’t think I fully expected or understood what releasing all eight episodes around the globe at once was going to do,” Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes said in an interview in May. “And yeah, I was like, ‘I’ve killed many a man that people adore.’ I’m so surprised that everybody is [losing it over a character we’ve watched] for eight episodes leaving. But obviously, Regé is an amazing actor and he did an amazing thing and people responded. I also was surprised because the nature of this series is simply, this year it’s this couple, this year it’s [that] couple.”

“I was just excited about the idea of being able to tell a complete romantic tale that has an end, where you’re not finding 14 other reasons why the couple can’t be together or frankly having Regé stand in the background of somebody else’s romance,” Rhimes added. “That doesn’t make sense.”

Season 2 of Bridgerton is expected to debut on Netflix on Friday, March 25th.