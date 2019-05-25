Watch SNL’s Leslie Jones React to Game of Thrones Series Finale

Game of Thrones officially came to an end last weekend, but it’s not the only Westeros content fans are saying goodbye to. Game of Jones, the hilarious Late Night with Seth Meyers segment that features the host watching the hit HBO series with Saturday Night Live cast member, Leslie Jones, had its farewell episode this week. Meyers and Jones sat down to watch the finale together, and it was nothing short of hilarious.

All ten minutes are pure gold, but here are some of the video’s best quotes:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Look how sad he look,” Jones said of the opening shot of Tyrion. “This used to be my playground; this used to be my childhood dream,” she sang.

“That’s body ash, too,” she said of the destruction. “That’s people’s bodies!”

“It was already distressing. You made it ten times more now,” Meyers replied.

On the already famous Daenerys/Drogon wings shot:

“That b**** turned into a crow type s***,” Jones said.

When Tyrion threw down his Hand of the Queen pin:

“You and your dragon can kiss my ass,” Jones joked.

Meyers on why Jon Snow was defending Daenerys to Tyrion:

“Once you have two girlfriends die, it’s so hard to get a third girlfriend,” he pointed out.

“Why are you so upset with someone kissing their aunt, but so okay with someone killing their aunt?,” Meyers asked.

“Because that b**** needs to go,” Jones replied.

Jones on Bran becoming king:

“I do not want no Bran-faced coins,” she joked.

When Brienne wrote on Jaime’s page:

“This is the story about a one-handed f*** boy who f***ing left me out in the snow in my house coat,” she said before saying a string of curses that turned into one long beep. “He took my virginity and just rolled off with one hand!”

When Jon Snow returned to The Wall:

“This is like someone who went off to college, but ended up back in his hometown,” Meyers joked.

On the audience reaction:

“What do you feel about people who didn’t like it?,” Meyers asked.

“I think they need to take a big glass of grow the f*** up, because Game of Thrones is not real,” Jones replied.

Hilarious! Please, Leslie Jones, commentate more things!

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are currently streaming on HBO. Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights on NBC at 12:35/11:35c.