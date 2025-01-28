Watch: WWE 2K25 Reveals Epic First Trailer

Play video

Roman Reigns was revealed to be WWE 2K25’s new cover star, and The Bloodline will play a big part in this year’s game as well, and both were on display in the very first trailer for the hotly anticipated game. The official trailer kicks things off with an extensive look at Reigns’ updated character model, but we also get an up-close look at Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga, as well Batista, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Undertaker, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and more. You can watch it in the video above.

The trailer also features a first look at another Reigns focused feature, though few details are available at this moment for it. We also get a look at the various covers for the game, as well as the pre-order bonus for the game, which is the heralded faction the Wyatt Sicks. You can check out the full trailer above.

That means the current confirmed roster for WWE 2K25 includes Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, CM Punk, The Undertaker, Cody Rhodes, Batista, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Damian Priest, Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, and Joe Gacy.

Uncle Howdy was actually included as DLC in WWE 2K24, but now he will have his entire faction with him as well as an updated character model. Fatu and Tonga will be making their WWE 2K video game debuts in this year’s edition as well.

The other big recent WWE debut was Penta, who debuted during Raw’s second week on Netflix. With that debut taking place so recently, it’s unlikely he will be part of the game’s initial roster, and he might not even make the DLC roster, though there is a chance he can make it into one of the final DLC releases since they take place a few months after initial release.

What did you think of the first trailer for WWE 2K25? You can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!