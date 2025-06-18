Wednesday Teaser Introduces Nevermore’s New Principal (Played by a Major Actor)

It’s almost time to start a second semester at Nevermore Academy. Following the death of protective principal Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie) in the first season, there’s a new principal in office: Barry Dort (Steve Buscemi). Wednesday season 2 reunites Buscemi and executive-producer director Tim Burton for the first time since 2003’s Big Fish, and serves as something of a class reunion for Nevermore alums Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán), parents of the woeful Wednesday (Jenna Ortega).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This year, we bring the family to Nevermore,” Burton has teased of the new season. “Your family at school is the worst thing possible, isn’t it?”

On Wednesday, Netflix released a new Wednesday teaser introducing Weems’ successor, who assures students and parents that he’s “returning Nevermore to its former glory” by “replenishing our ranks with a fresh batch of eager young outcasts.”

Play video

Outcasts like Wednesday’s little brother, electrokinetic freshman Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), now a series regular with Zeta-Jones’ Morticia, Guzmán’s Gomez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo’s Deputy Ritchie Santiago.

“Whatever kind of outcast you are,” Buscemi’s Principal Dort says in the video, “you’ll find a home at Nevermore.”

“Because here, we celebrate what makes us unique,” says siren Bianca Barclay (Joy Sunday). Lycanthrope Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) adds, “And we can become our true selves.” Even if your true self, Wednesday grumbles, “Resembles nails on a chalkboard.”

PUGSLEY AND PRINCIPAL DORT IN WEDNESDAY SEASON 2

Cast members returning for season 2 include Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, appearing in guest-starring roles alongside such stars as Christopher Lloyd (who played Uncle Fester in 1991’s The Addams Family and 1993’s Addams Family Values), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), Frances O’Connor (The Conjuring 2), Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense), Heather Matarazzo (Scream), Joonas Suatamo (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), and Joanna Lumley (The Sandman) as Grandmama with Lady Gaga (Joker: Folie á Deux).

Also returning from the first season: Moosa Mostafa as Eugene, Georgie Farmer as Ajax, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, and Hunter Doohan as the Hyde Tyler Galpin.

“Our goal this season was to discover some fresh faces as well as invite some acting legends we’ve always admired to join Jenna and the gang at Nevermore,” said series creators and showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough. “When we survey the talent we’ve assembled, we could not be more thrilled. Mission accomplished.”

Burton directs the Wednesday season 2 premiere, “Here We Woe Again,” which airs August 6 on Netflix; the second part of the sophomore season premieres September 3.