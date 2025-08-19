Wednesday Season 2 Completely Shuts Down Fans’ Biggest Hope

Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 delivers on expectations in a lot of ways, but there’s one element that will have inevitably left some fans disappointed. Returning to Netflix after three years away, Wednesday Season 2 continues much of what made the first season such a massive hit. There are more strong character dynamics, an increased role for the other members of the Addams family, and new mysteries for Jenna Ortega’s lead character to attempt to unpack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A key part of that once again is Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), Wednesday’s roommate and unlikely best friend. The odd couple energy between the two characters, with Enid’s bright, colorful outlook contrasted with Wednesday’s love of all things dark, depressing, and deadly, provided a lot of humor and heart in Season 1. So much so that it left some fans hoping they might actually become an odd couple, and that there’d be a romantic future for them. Based on Season 2, Part 1, and comments from the show’s creators, those hopes have been dashed (for now).

Wednesday Seemingly Has No Plans For A Wednesday & Enid Romance

If there are plans for a Wednesday and Enid – or “Wenclair” – romance, the Netflix series is keeping those cards very close to its chest. There’s absolutely no sign of a romantic interest either way, let alone that both of them could have such feelings for the other. Indeed, with Tyler Galpin locked up after being revealed as the Hyde, and Xavier Thorpe not being in Wednesday Season 2 at all, there’s no romance at all for the character so far. That’s not a big surprise, as Ortega herself said Wednesday Season 2 would ditch her love story.

There is a romance for Enid, who now has two love interests. Like Wednesday with Tyler and Xavier, she finds herself part of a love triangle involving Season 1 flame Ajax Petropolus and her new werewolf companion Bruno Yuson. That looks likely to continue being a major part of her story in Wednesday Season 2, Part 2, and while that technically doesn’t rule out a romance with Wednesday developing in the next four episodes, it does seem highly unlikely.

Still, the ship is a huge part of the show’s online fandom, and so the creators have addressed it following the release of Season 2. Speaking with DECIDER, Alfred Gough said that the focus is very much on exploring the characters’ friendship, saying: “It’s a show about female friendship and people can read into it whatever they want, which is great. I mean, that’s the beauty of television, is people can take ownership, but they’re very much friends.” Miles Millar echoed those same sentiments, saying it’s a show “about sisterhood and what that means,” but that it’s “amazing” fans have interpreted it in that way.

A Wednesday & Enid Romance Could Still Happen Eventually

A Wednesday and Enid romance hasn’t happened yet, but does that mean it will never happen? Not exactly. The showrunners admit it’s not in the plan, but plans have been known to change. In an interview with THR back in 2022, the creators made similar comments about the pair’s friendship being the core of the show and a romance not being something they were aiming for, but Millar added: “We have a roadmap, and we’d like to have routes along that map that take you in unexpected directions. So, we’re open to everything… But we’re not gonna be, this is where you sometimes get misdirected by fans and things like that, so it’s just being really open to see how those characters develop and that friendship.”

The show will continue to explore Wednesday and Enid’s friendship, because it’s the beating heart of the series. It’s the dynamic that most informs its title character, and the one that best allows her to grow as a person, no matter how reluctant she may be to that idea. It’s also still the show’s best pairing, and one it will hopefully have more of in Season 2, Part 2: romance or no (and it does need to avoid leaning into queerbaiting), there wasn’t enough Wednesday and Enid together in the first half of the season.

That means the “Wenclair” ship won’t be going away anytime soon, with Wednesday Season 3 confirmed (and there’s a strong chance it’ll go beyond that, too, given its popularity). That will mean exploring new sides to both characters, as individuals and together. It’s true that a romance shouldn’t be forced or done just for fan-service but, if it’s organic to where those characters are headed, it could be something worth exploring.

Wednesday Has A Romance Problem – But It’s Not “Wenclair”

If there is a romance problem in Wednesday Season 2, it’s not the lack of Wednesday and Enid’s romance, but rather that we’re now faced with another love triangle. Sure, it’s a school where hormones are running as wild as a Hyde, so it’s understandable that Enid’s romantic affections have turned to another character. But the love triangle story does none of the characters any favors, and it’s much less interesting to watch having already witnessed one in Season 1.

There’s a bit too much of Wednesday Season 2 that repeats the formula of the first season, and the love triangle is a part of that. Enid is a character so compelling and important to the show’s framework that there’s plenty to do without needing this wrinkle, and it’s hopefully something Season 2, Part 2 will put to bed, one way or another.

Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Part 2 will release on September 3rd, 2025.