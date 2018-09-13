‘Westworld’ Adds ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul for Season 3

Is blue meth the latest attraction coming to Delos? Nope, that’s just Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul joining the cast of Westworld.

A new report from Deadline announced the former Jesse Pinkman is joining the cast of HBO’s hit series for Season 3 as a series regular. There’s no word yet on who he will be playing, as producers are being very tight lipped about the casting. Which makes sense, given the secrecy surrounding the production and storytelling on Westworld.

Paul currently voices Todd Chavez in the animated series BoJack Horseman, with the fifth season set to debut on Netflix this Friday, September 14th. He previously starred in all five seasons of Breaking Bad as well as the Hulu original series The Path, which recently ended.

He is currently a regular on the upcoming Apple anthology series Are You Sleeping?, but as Deadline notes that is an anthology series and many of the cast members are only signed to one-year deals.

The new season of Westworld isn’t coming anytime soon, despite the Season 2 finale airing in June. HBO has been careful in their production time of that series, giving showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan enough lead time to craft their meticulous narrative.

The series explores questions of reality and autonomy as it relates to artificial intelligence. People pay at a premium to attend a theme park where there are no consequences, and visitors can live out experiences as if they were playing a video game. But the hosts end up gaining sentience and starting a revolution, and the park descends to chaos in the second season.

By the beginning of Season 3, the world will have greatly expanded as hosts manage to escape into the real world, though their ultimate goal remains to be seen. With Dolores, played by Evan Rachel Wood, likely to skew to her violent tendencies while Bernard, played by Jeffery Wright, likely to stop her, their conflict will spill outside of Westworld.

It remains to be seen if Paul will play a host or a human in the new season, but he’s definitely adding onto his track record of excellence. With roles in Breaking Bad, BoJack Horseman, and now Westworld, Paul is making his mark in the era of “peak TV.”

Westworld Season 3 does not yet have a premiere date, but if production does not begin until 2019, don’t expect to see any new episodes until at least 2020.