Westworld Reveals New Park, Includes Epic Game of Thrones Easter Egg

The second episode of Westworld‘s third season aired tonight and followed Maeve (Thandie Newton) as she attempted to escape from the newly-revealed Warworld. During “The Winter Line,” Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Ashley (Luke Hemsworth) were searching for Maeve and happened to pass by an array of hosts and props for a park other than Westworld, Shogun World, or Warworld. That’s right, another park has been revealed! Warning: Spoilers Ahead…

During the episode, it’s revealed in the background of Bernard and Ashley’s quest that a Medieval world also exists within Westworld! Not only did fans get to see a king and a queen host dressed in Middle Ages garb, but we got a glimpse of something beyond epic: a host dragon! However, this wasn’t just any dragon. It’s very clear this host was modeled after Daenerys Targaryen’s favorite child, Drogon. Take a look at the images below of Drogon in Game of Thrones and the host dragon we saw on tonight’s Westworld:

There’s no denying that’s the same dragon! This opens up a lot of questions: Does the television show Game of Thrones exist in the world of Westworld? Were we just watching a Westworld park scenario play out for eight whole seasons of Game of Thrones? (Okay, that’s not likely, but it’s fun to think that Lee Sizemore wrote all of GoT.) Either way, the creative team behind Westworld could have designed their host dragon to look any way they wanted, but the fact that it so closely resembles Drogon is a clear nod to HBO’s other hit series.

The new season of Westworld also features some “fresh blood,” including Aaron Paul, Lena Waithe, and Vincent Cassel. Here’s what show creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy told Variety about the “freedom” of taking the series out into the real world.

“The show took a fairly dim view of humanity through the first two seasons. Now we get to ask the question is humanity embodied by what we’ve seen of it in the park,” Nolan explained. “If Dolores, Maeve and the rest of the hosts have only been exposed to the kinds of people who would go to Westworld, is that really all that humanity is made of?”

New episodes of Westworld drop on Sundays on HBO at 9 PM EST.