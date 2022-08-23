Big Mouth Season 6 Release Date Announced by Netflix

Netflix has announced that Big Mouth Season 6 will premiere on October 28th! The announcement came in the form of a short teaser video that was put out on social media, featuring Hormone monsters Maurice (Nick Kroll) and Connie (Maya Rudolph). The promo hilariously picks up from the ending of the Human Resources spinoff series in the Big Mouth Universe, which is a workplace comedy about the larger world of monsters that personify human feelings.

THE SANDMAN fans, you've been good, so here's a deleted scene from episode 1 "Sleep of the Just" pic.twitter.com/S4JnDMM3FU — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 23, 2022

Human Resources season 1's finale had a blackout occur at Human Resources, which naturally sent the ensemble of creatures down some pretty crazy paths. Maury got pregnant with his and Connie's child – a fact that Connie didn't initially like – but showed some possible compassion by the end. The joke of the Big Mouth Season 6 promo is that Connie apparently thought that going back to working on the adolescent kids of Big Mouth would be an escape route to her problems from the Human Resources series – but as Maury confirms, it won't be that easy.

Meanwhile, Big Mouth Season 5 ended with a meta episode called "Re-New Year's Eve". It saw Nick (Nick Kroll) transported into the Monster World, where he met THE Nick Kroll, who informed him that the monsters like Maury ARE Nick. The kids settled a lot of beef – along with a few transformations – and the monsters got to celebrate how far the kids have come.

Big Mouth Season 6 will premiere on October 28th. Big Mouth has already been renewed for Season 7, as well. Human Resources will be getting Season 2.

Big Mouth – "Follows a group of teenage 7th graders, including best friends Nick Birch and Andrew Glouberman, as they navigate their way through puberty with struggles like masturbation and sexual arousal all in the Westchester County suburbs of New York City. Acting as over-sexualized shoulder angels are the hormone monsters: Maurice (who pesters Andrew and Matthew and occasionally Nick), Connie the hormone monstress (who pesters Jessi and Nick and occasionally Missy) and Mona (who mainly pesters Missy). Throughout the series, the kids interact with people and objects who are often personified and offer helpful, yet confusing, advice in their puberty-filled lives including the ghost of Duke Ellington, a French-accented Statue of Liberty, a pillow capable of getting pregnant, a bar of Adderall, and even Jessi's own vulva. They seek out their destiny as puberty destroys them mentally and physically."

Human Resources - "From the inventive minds that brought us the award-winning adult animation favorite Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources. The spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves."