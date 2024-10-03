What We Do in the Shadows Comes to an End in Season 6 Trailer

We officially have our first look at What We Do in the Shadows' regular human finale. On Thursday, FX released the first official trailer for the sixth and final season of What We Do in the Shadows, ahead of the series' return on October 21st. The series is a spinoff of the 2014 film of the same name, and has grown a cult following since its initial premiere in 2019.

In Season 6 of What We Do in the Shadows, after a very brief stint as a full-blown vampire, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is re-evaluating his life. Who is he if not a familiar who will do anything to please his Master in hopes of one day being turned into a vampire? Meanwhile, the vampires are reevaluating, too. When their former roommate reappears after a 50-year nap, they realize how little they've done in half a century — not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World conquered (except for their street and part of Ashley Street).

Why Is What We Do in the Shadows Ending?

As the cast and crew of What We Do in the Shadows revealed to ComicBook at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the plan is for the series to end on a high note, as opposed to creatively overstaying its welcome.

"It's better [to end] a little too soon than a little too late, I think," executive producer Paul Simms explained at the time. "I'm editing the season we shot right now and it's one of my favorite seasons and it's, instead of trying to make it a very special final season, it's just funny the way we've always done it. It builds to a very satisfying conclusion but we really wanted to make a season where you don't have to have watched the whole show to get it. You could come in the middle of any episode and still like it. Just silly and fun."

What Is What We Do in the Shadows About?

What We Do in the Shadows follows the lives of three traditional vampires, Nandor, Laszlo, and Nadja; Colin Robinson, an energy vampire; and Guillermo, Nandor's familiar. The series revolves around the vampires clashing with the modern world, other supernatural beings, and/or each other, while in secret, Guillermo tries to balance his loyalty to Nandor with his dangerous family ancestry.

"The writing has always been strong," Mark Proksch, who plays Colin Robinson on the series, told ComicBook.com in a previous interview. "And I think [executive producer] Paul [Simms] said it at some point it's 60/40 or 70/30 [improvisation]. We always do what's on the written page and get that take or two done. And then we go off. For my character, because it has to seem so natural that I'm talking about these things, a lot of times they'll put in a starting sentence for me, a jumping-off point, and then I come up with the rest. And because it has to seem so natural, it's usually subjects that I know about. And so, I can go back into my useless information bank and tap into that. But yeah, the writing is so strong. I think for everyone else, it's the same thing. I was mentioning Natasha, I think she'll do a couple of brilliant takes, and then she'll go off on her own. I think that helps with the mockumentary style is to ... You can almost sense that someone is coming up with what they're saying so it feels real. But, again, the majority of what you see on the screen has been written."