What We Do in the Shadows: Rahul Kohli “Auditions” For Jemaine Clement

Over the last couple of months, The Haunting of Bly Manor's Rahul Kohli has become one of our favorite people on the Internet. The actor is a ton of fun on Twitter with posts ranging from his hilarious Ezra Bridger saga to his interactions with other celebrities. Kohli's latest online chat was with Jemaine Clement, the actor/writer/producer known for Flight of the Conchords, Legion, What We Do in the Shadows, and more. What We Do in the Shadows is the vampire mockumentary series based on the movie of the same name that was created by Clement and Taika Waititi. During the show's run, they have gotten some awesome guest stars to appear as vampires. Yesterday, a fan of Kohli suggested he make an appearance on What We Do in the Shadows, and we're inclined to agree.

"Dear @AJemaineClement Can we please introduce @RahulKohli13 as a vampire in the next season of What We Do in the Shadows," @krystle_marie_h tweeted. Kohli replied with a photo of himself wearing vampire fangs and Clement responded, "This is the best self tape I've seen." Kohli added, "F****ccck, I forgot to slate it. Hi my name is Rahul Kohli and I’m 6ft 4 *does awkward profiles*." You can check out the tweets below:

Fuuuuccck, I forgot to slate it. Hi my name is Rahul Kohli and I’m 6ft 4 *does awkward profiles* — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) January 22, 2021

Come on, Clement! Cast Kohli in season three! Thankfully, the show was renewed for another season by FX last year. In the first two seasons, cameos have included Nick Kroll, Kristen Schaal, Dave Bautista, Waititi, Jonathan Brugh, Clement, Tilda Swinton, Evan Rachel Wood, Danny Trejo, Paul Reubens, Wesley Snipes, Craig Robinson, Mark Hamill, Haley Joel Osment, and Benedict Wong. If you'd like to see Kohli added to that list, tell us in the comments!

While he may not be playing a vampire on What We Do in the Shadows (yet), Kohli will be seen next in Netflix's Midnight Mass from The Haunting of Hill House/The Haunting of Bly Manor creator, Mike Flanagan. The show will feature more from The Haunting series, including Annabeth Gish, Kate Siegal, and Henry Thomas. You can read a description for the new series here: "Midnight Mass follows an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events — and frightening omens — after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest."

The first two seasons of What We Do in the Shadows are currently streaming on Hulu.