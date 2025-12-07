What’s Coming to HBO Max This Week (December 8th)

A new week is upon us and HBO Max is preparing for a few straight days of new movies and TV to add to your watchlist. Every day this week (except for Wednesday) will have at least one new title joining the HBO Max lineup, with Sunday and Friday representing the biggest waves of those new additions.

Sunday will bring brand new episodes of IT: Welcome to Derry and I Love LA to HBO Max, hitting the streaming service the same time they air on the linear HBO network. Unfortunately, last week marked the finale of The Chair Company Season 1, so this will be the first time in several weeks there won’t be a new episode for HBO.

Friday will mark a big day of movie additions for the service, as well as the premiere of a new standup special. This Is Spinal Tap hits HBO Max on Friday, alongside the streaming debut of its recent sequel, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. Friday will also see HBO deliver a brand new standup special from Sarah Sherman.

You can check out the full list of this week’s HBO Max additions below!

Sunday, December 7th

The Christmas Showdown (OWN)

IT: Welcome to Derry (HBO Original), New Episode

I Love LA (HBO Original), New Episode

Monday, December 8th

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 8 (TLC)

Tuesday, December 9th

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2I (Cartoon Network)

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House (Magnolia Network)

Thursday, December 11th

Wizkid: Long Live Lagos (HBO Original)

An intimate and heart-thumping documentary following Wizkid’s rise to global stardom, and how he has reshaped the way Africa is seen — and heard — around the world. Blending revealing moments, explosive performances, and cultural commentary, the film captures how Wizkid is using his platform to change perceptions, reclaim post-colonialidentity, and inspire a new generation.

Friday, December 12th

Stolen Children (HBO Original)

This Is Spinal Tap

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

The band reunite after a 15-year break for one final concert.

Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh (HBO Original)

Sarah Sherman’s unholy alter ego, Sarah Squirm, slithers onto your screen in her first stand-up comedy special. After four seasons (and counting) on Saturday Night Live, the comedian rips off the straitjacket, unleashing a festering and hilarious hour of bodily fluids, open-wound confessionals, and jokes that will leave scars on your soul.

Saturday, December 13th

Vantara: Sanctuary Stories, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

