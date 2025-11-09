What’s Coming to HBO Max This Week? (November 10th)

There’s a new week on the horizon, which means a new wave of movies and TV shows are about to be added to HBO Max. The streaming service has new arrivals planned for six of the seven days this week, anchored as always by a stout lineup of HBO original TV programming on Sunday night.

November 9th won’t have any series or season premieres coming from HBO, but it will see new episodes of all three current originals arrive on both the premium network and HBO Max. The horror prequel IT: Welcome to Derry will have a new episode released on Sunday, along with Tim Robinson’s dark comedy The Chair Company and Rachel Sennott’s new series I Love LA.

Friday will mark the second straight week in which HBO Max adds a buzzy new A24 film starring Pedro Pascal. As strange as that sounds, November 14th will see the streaming debut of Ari Aster’s Eddington, which stars Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix. That release comes exactly seven days after the service added A24 rom-com The Materialists, in which Pascal stars alongside Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans.

You can check out the full list of this week’s HBO Max additions below!

Sunday, November 9th

Build for Off-Road, Season 2 (Motortrend)

IT: Welcome to Derry – New Episode (HBO Original)

The Chair Company – New Episode (HBO Original)

I Love LA – New Episode (HBO Original)

Monday, November 10th

Bad Sports: When Fans Turn Violent for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

Sweet Empire: Winter Wars, Season 1 (Food Network)

Wednesday, November 12th

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 41 (Food Network)

Hoarding for the Holidays, Season 1 (HGTV)

Homestead Rescue, Season 13 (Discovery)

Thursday, November 13th

Ângela Diniz: Murdered and Convicted, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Body Cam, Season 10 (ID)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (20th Century Studios)

Friday, November 14th

Silly Sundays, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Eddington (A24)

In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico.

One to One: John & Yoko (HBO Original)

A rare and revelatory inside look at John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s first year in New York City in the early 1970s, ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO delivers an immersive, cinematic experience that brings to life a chapter of explosive creativity and political activism in their lives.

The Seduction (HBO Original)

To be the hero of your own story, you sometimes have to be the villain in others’. Marquise de Merteuil, betrayed by Valmont, embarks on a daring journey to become Paris’ leading courtesan. Freely adapted from the novel “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, a thrilling exploration of the price of emotional & sexual freedom in a world where women had little.

Saturday, November 15th

The Last Woodsmen, Season 2 (Discovery)