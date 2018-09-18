70th Primetime Emmy Awards: What Time Do The 2018 Emmys Start?

What time do the Emmys start tonight? That’s the question being sent via text message and entered on Google all day today. So if you find yourself on the receiving end on “What time do this year’s Emmy Awards start tonight,” you can send them this handy link, because we’ve taken all the guess work on when the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards begin.

Here is what you need to know:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Colin Jost and Michael Che hosted 2018 Emmys are live on NBC tonight, September 17th, at 8:00 Eastern and 5:00 PM Pacific at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jost and Che are best known for their work on Saturday Night live as the head writers for Weekend News among others. They are also the first SNL cast members to host the show since Eddie Murphy in 1983.

Game of Thrones leads the pack with 22 nominations, Westworld and Saturday Night Live have 21 and newcomers include Glow & Barry.

But surely you want to know more than just what time the award ceremony starts, right?

How about when does the Red Carpet begin for the big award show? E!s Red Carpet start time for the 2018 Emmy Awards is 6:00 PM Eastern & 3:00 PM Pacific. You can also catch NBC’s 70th Emmy Awards Arrival Special starting at 7:30 PM Eastern & 4:30 PM Pacific.

Now that you know when the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards begin, have you checked out who is nominated for what? Luckily for you, ComicBook.com will be covering the show LIVE and you can follow along on Twitter with @ComicBook.

Are you getting dressed up for the 2018 Emmy Awards? Tweet us your party pictures and we’ll share them with our fans!

Is this Game of Thrones big year? Or will Westworld take home the biggest awards? The only way to find out is to follow along during the 2018 Emmys!