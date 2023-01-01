Yellowstone: How to Watch the Season 5 Midseason Finale

After taking the Christmas holiday off, Yellowstone returns Sunday night with its Season 5 midseason finale — and for fans, it's an eagerly awaited return. The most recent episode of the wildly popular series, "The Dream is Not Me" ended with Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) deciding to pursue impeachment charges against his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the current governor of Montana, setting the stage for the biggest threat to the Dutton family yet and this one being a threat coming from inside the house, as it were. Given the stakes set up in that episode, that one week wait for this potentially explosive midseason finale felt like, well, forever, but tonight the wait is over — and here's everything you need to know about the series' return.

When does the Season 5 midseason finale of Yellowstone air?

The Season 5 midseason finale of Yellowstone, "A Knife and No Coin", will debut at 8/7c on Paramount Network. New episodes are also available for next-day streaming on the Paramount Network website and app. If you are a cable subscriber with a valid login, you will be able to watch the episode live on the Paramount Network app and website. If you're not a subscriber, Paramount Network does offer a free, 24-hour viewing pass, though that offer is only good for first-time users.

How to watch the Season 5 midseason finale of Yellowstone?

If you don't have cable and can't utilize the methods outlined above, you can still stream the episode using various cord-cutting services, such as FuboTV, Sling TV, YouTubeTV, Philo, and others. Their packages and subscriptions vary by provider. You can also purchase episodes individually or by complete season on Amazon. If you're hoping to stream Yellowstone Season 5, however, that's where thinks get a little more complicated. Yellowstone is not yet streaming on Paramount+. The series' streaming home is Peacock, but the new season won't debut on the platform until a few months after the completion of the new season — which means that it will be some time before the midseason finale goes to streaming.

When will Yellowstone return after its midseason finale?

At this time, we don't know when Yellowstone will return for the back half of Season 5. According to series star Piper Perabo, who plays Summer Higgins, they haven't shot any of it yet.

"There's a lot coming. Things are on the move," Perabo told the outlet. "I can't wait to get back to the back half just because I want to know what happens. I personally only know what happens up to the midseason finale up to that last second, and I don't know what happens when we come back.... I think you can tell that things are going really south because [the seventh] episode doesn't end at the fair; it ends with him practicing that speech. And Taylor's very good — if you're paying attention, he's telling you where the trouble's coming from. I think the fact that he ends with that scene is, for those paying attention, he's showing you."

