Who Died in ‘Game of Thrones’ This Week?

The final season of Game of Thrones is in full swing, and no one in Westeros is safe anymore. The Night King is on his way to Winterfell, and some fan favorite characters are having to put their differences aside in order to fight side by side in the Great War.

Tonight's episode saw everything from Jaime being confronted by those he's hurt in the past to Daenerys Targaryen finding out that Jon Snow has the greater claim to the Iron Throne. While everyone expects some major deaths in the upcoming Battle of Winterfell, many still assumed tonight's episode would feature a few deaths. Turns out, we were all wrong! Everyone in Westeros lives to see another day... or at least another few minutes.

Now that the episode has ended with the ringing of the war bells, we can only assume the Battle of Winterfell is right around the corner. While plot details surrounding the highly-anticipated fight between the living and dead are scarce, there have been plenty of hints from the cast that it's going to be the most intense and gruesome battle we've seen on the show.

"It's brutal," Peter Dinklage, who stars in the series as Tyrion Lannister, explained in a previous interview. "It makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park."

