Will Chris Evans' Captain America Return as a Skrull in Secret Invasion?

News earlier today rocked the internet when a report surfaced from Deadline that Captain America himself Chris Evans "is in talks with Marvel Studios to finish a deal" that would see him return to the part of Steve Rogers. Given the way things were left in Avengers: Endgame, and Evans' own insistence that he's finished with the MCU, this came as a big surprise. Though Evans has seemingly thrown water on this by simply tweeting "News to me" with the shrug emoji, fans still think that he'll be returning (considering previous public deception by Marvel Studios and their actors regarding casting) and there's one clear place it could happen, Secret Invasion.

As Marvel fans know, the original storyline in Marvel Comics dealt with the infiltration of several superhero teams and families by the shape shifting aliens the Skrulls. Disney Investor Day 2020 revealed that Marvel Studios is adapting this storyline into a new series for Disney+ with Kevin Feige confirming that it would star Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn as Nick Fury and Talos, respectively, reprising their parts from 2019's Captain Marvel (and seemingly continuing the story set up in Spider-Man: Far From Home). What's unclear is how many other characters from the larger MCU will appear in the series and which of them will be revealed to secretly be Skrulls; but one prime candidate for that would be Evans' Steve Rogers.

An A-list get like Evans returning as Captain America would make Secret Invasion a must-see series for Disney+ and give it even more mainstream attention than it otherwise might have. Not only would the return of Evans be talked about around the world and in almost every home, but the gut punch when he's revealed to be an alien at a certain point would melt Twitter, not the least of which because it would mean his return wasn't "real."

But is it likely? Unfortunately, probably not. Speaking with ComicBook.com over the weekend, we asked Marvel president and series executive producer Kevin Feige about the scope of the series in terms of total characters and impact on the Marvel Universe with him saying: "Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no. It's not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that's certainly our focus more than, 'Can we cram in more characters than Endgame? like publishing?'"

That in mind, it's not entirely clear which of the announced Marvel Studios projects could be where Chris Evans' Captain America pops up. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seems a likely candidate as it deals with alternate realities, further making Marvel's Spider-Man 3 a potential place for Evans as well. Perhaps Evans' Cap could show up here as a version of Steve Rogers from a different Earth, maybe even an evil one.

To that end, the animated series What If...? seems like a place where he would return, but Evans returning for the show would have been news back in 2019 when it was first announced and the cast was revealed. We do know that versions of Captain America will appear in a few issues, but who is voicing the character has not been confirmed. Maybe it's Evans after all.

