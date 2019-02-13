Will Forte’s ‘MacGruber’ TV Series Confirmed with Sneak Peek

It’s been nearly nine years since MacGruber was released in theaters, a comedic action flick based on the popular Saturday Night Live sketch starring Will Forte. Get excited, fans of the iconic character, because Forte just pitched a TV series this week!

The actor told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that it was “a lot of fun.”

“From time to time, in these pitches, I would kind of step outside my body and try to like picture what these people we’re pitching to were thinking. Because the content is, how do I put this, uh, very powerful,” Forte explained.

“You think MacGruber is an important film?,” Fallon asked.

“Yeah, I think those are the best couple words,” Forte replied.

Forte asked Fallon if he wanted a sneak peak and then proceeded to give him lines. The two acted out a scene from the pitch meeting with Forte playing MacGruber and Fallon playing Vicki, Kristen Wiig‘s character.

“All you have to know for this are Vicki, McGruber, and Piper have just foiled an evil plot and Vicki and I are in a celebratory embrace,” Forte explained. (Piper is the character played by Ryan Phillippe in the film.)

The scene went as follows:

“Well, my love, now that that’s over, I think it might be time for a little r&r,” MacGruber/Forte said.

“Yeah, I could use a little rest and relaxation,” Vicki/Fallon replied.

“No. The other r&r: ramming and rimming,” MacGruber/Forte said.

End scene. The two proceeded to laugh as they headed back to their seats.

“We pitched that! We said that in a room to people in suits,” Forte exclaimed.

The MacGruber sketch was a popular Saturday Night Live staple from 2007 until 2010 and followed Forte as a parody character of the 1980s television hero, MacGyver. A film version of MacGruber was released in 2010 and became a comedy cult classic.

While it sounds like Forte is in the earliest stages of getting the television show made, fans are hoping the series comes to fruition.

In addition to bringing back his famous character, Forte has plenty more projects in the works. Most recently, you can hear him voicing Abraham Lincoln in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. He’s also starring in the new animated sci-fi comedy, Alien News Desk, which premieres February 27th on SyFy. He can be seen in multiple films in 2019, including Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart and Steven Soderbergh’s The Laundromat.

