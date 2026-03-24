William Shatner Speaks Out on Cancelled Star Trek Series & Backlash

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has a defender in William Shatner himself. Starfleet Academy‘s first season had proved something of a lightning rod for controversy in the fanbase, with some viewers complaining over social messaging and “wokeness.” Season 2 had already wrapped production before the first season’s end, but CBS and Paramount have now confirmed that Starfleet Academy has been cancelled and will not continue into a third season. Making it even more disappointing, there have been reports Starfleet Academy Season 2 will have something of a cliffhanger ending; hopefully it can be adjusted in post-production or via reshoots.

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William Shatner himself has spoken out on the cancellation, expression his own sorrow in three social media posts. Although Shatner hasn’t seen Starfleet Academy, he’s picked up on the online backlash and clearly views it as something of a “culture wars” debate. Shatner opened his thoughts with a beautiful reflection on the nature of Star Trek itself:

“Star Trek exists in more than one world. It exists in the fantasy of science fiction – weird and wonderful things that play unimaginable possibilities of exploration and human endeavor. But it also exists in the fantasy of human beings, the perfection of human beings, the exploration that human beings have made since the dawn of time and the continuing exploration – physically mentally and morally. It’s that aspect of Star Trek that I’ve always loved, to look at something physically that doesn’t exist now by these talented writers & designers but also to tackle the eternal human questions the agonies, the ecstasies. Star Trek should exist for a long time to come based on those truths. I for one would love to see its continuity. It’s with sorrow that I hear about the cancellation of the new Star Trek series.”

Watching the debate online, Shatner then reflected back on experiences during his own time in Star Trek. “Not a lot seems to have changed,” he concluded sorrowfully.

During the first airing of my Star Trek series where a kiss was objectionable; many southern stations pulled the episode & condemned the show. Using today’s vernacular it would absolutely be called“woke DEI crap”because it went against “norms” of society for its time. Not a lot… — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 24, 2026

In one final observation, Shatner recalled how old-school fans have often pushed against the franchise’s evolution.

And when the Next Gen came out; there was tons of hate because it “wasn’t Star Trek” and the cast probably was in fear from the fans. Again when the series with Bakula came out, it too was panned by the fans because it “wasn’t Star Trek.”

Star Trek is different for everyone. 🤷🏼 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 24, 2026

Star Trek Has Always Had a Strong Social & Political Message

image courtesy of paramount+

The best science-fiction holds up a mirror to the real world, either confronting us with its issues or inspiring us with a vision of a world that is beyond them. This social commentary was integral to Gene Roddenberry’s original vision for Star Trek; he believed humanity could (and should) evolve beyond prejudice and intolerance, beyond greed and selfish ambition. The Federation was created as a utopian vision of the future as it could be, if humanity simply progressed. From the outset, then, Star Trek has always had a strong and pronounced political message – and it’s often been controversial.

Star Trek‘s historic interracial kiss was a legendary moment in television history, even though it now seems like “a silly fuss about nothing” (as Shatner himself has put it). NBC executives were fearful of controversy, particularly in southern states; the Supreme Court had only just struck down a ban on interracial marriage the year before. Roddenberry agreed to a concession, shooting the scene from two different angles, one with the kiss visible and the other implying it. Noelle Nichols would later recall Shatner deliberately flubbing his lines on the second take, forcing the kiss in. History was made, Star Trek taking a side in the culture wars of that age.

There are legitimate debates about the quality of Starfleet Academy; it’s an odd blend of nostalgic storytelling for older fans with a writing approach aimed at Gen Z. However, Shatner rightly notes that a lot of online controversy flows from the fact this show is an avowedly progressive one, with strong political messaging. Roddenberry’s vision is as counter-cultural now as it ever was, and it’s frankly unsurprising that a Star Trek show is being attacked in the current political climate. As little as some of Starfleet Academy‘s critics may like to admit it, William Shatner knows the message of Star Trek better than they do – which shouldn’t really come as a surprise.

Shatner’s point is pretty easy to prove, too, simply by noting the excessive hatred Starfleet Academy has received in some quarters. One website recently put out a job advert looking for “Starfleet Academy Haters,” while some YouTubers have responded to the cancellation with unabashed joy. It’s one thing to dislike a show; it’s another to hate it so much that you literally celebrate its cancellation. That alone tells us there’s a lot more than mere personal taste in play, and that Shatner – as is so often the case – is absolutely right.

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