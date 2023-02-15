Wolf Pack: Everett's Anxiety Attack Panics the Pack in New Episode Clip (Exclusive)

Paramount+'s new series Wolf Pack is well underway with the series heading into its fourth episode this week. Last week's episode saw some interesting developments, including the wolf showing its face to Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard) and with the wolf not killing Everett, the door opens for some major questions about what's going on. Now, ahead of this week's episode, "Fear and Pain", Paramount+ has given ComicBook.com an exclusive clip in which Everett has an anxiety attack prompted by all of the issues with werewolves that impacts the rest of the pack — and leads to a physical altercation. Check it out for yourself below.

You can read the official description of Wolf Pack here: "Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf."

Is Wolf Pack a Teen Wolf Spinoff?

When Wolf Pack was originally announced, many assumed the new series was a spinoff of the MTV series Teen Wolf, which ran from 2011 to 2017. While there is a new Teen Wolf movie on Paramount+, the original show and the new movie are unrelated. Recently, Davis spoke with SFX Magazine (via CBR) and clarified that Wolf Pack is not a spinoff of Teen Wolf.

"I know that everybody gets confused by it, but I always say, 'Nobody thinks Twilight is in the same universe as Interview With The Vampire,'" Davis said. "There can be two werewolf shows that exist in separate spaces. It's funny because one of the things we did was consciously try and do things differently with Wolf Pack." The creator also pointed out that Wolf Pack is more "sophisticated" than Teen Wolf.

"I said, 'I don't want to do the same show. I want to do something more adult, a little bit extreme in places. Not necessarily darker, but a little bit more sophisticated in terms of themes.' Teen Wolf was very comic book. It had a real sense of humor... not that Wolf Pack doesn't have a sense of humor, but it's not as comedic as Teen Wolf," Davis explained.

Wolf Pack's fourth episode is coming to Paramount+ on February 16th.