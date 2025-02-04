WWE Fans Furious After Netflix RAW Feed Is “Unwatchable”

Play video

WWE’s Monday Night Raw was all about the aftermath of a thrilling and quite surprising Royal Rumble, with an eye towards building up Elimination Chamber. There was even a main event directly tied to both, as CM Punk took on Sami Zayn for the chance to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match, but the match and a good deal of the 2 and a half hour broadcast was hampered by constant streaming issues. The final match was truly the most affected though, constantly clipping and skipping, and online fans shared their frustrations, even calling it unwatchable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

@GCgeekarmy put this pretty bluntly, writing on X, “Hey @wwe this is almost unwatchable #WWEonNetflix”, while @JamesF_LaceUp wrote, “Is anyone else experiencing issues with @WWE Raw on @netflix / @NetflixUK Keeps glitching / being choppy First time I’ve had any issues like this since the debut”.

@ravenOBS wrote, “Netflix streaming is incredibly terrible lmfao trying to watch WWE without the feed glitching 17 times per minute is a tough task.” @formertechnoguy wrote, “The video glitching on @WWE Raw on @netflix is embarrassing. What are we paying for? This doesn’t happen with other services.”

The stream has been pretty smooth over the first month of shows on Netflix, so tonight’s issues were quite unexpected. WWE fans had been considerably worried after Netflix had substantial issues with the stream during the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight, but then the big NFL games went off without a hitch afterwards, and WWE Raw hasn’t experienced any considerable issues since.

Unfortunately that wasn’t the case tonight, and it’s a shame that it got even worse during the night’s marquee match-up. Hopefully Netflix and WWE can get it figured out before next week, as no one wants a repeat, especially with some big match-ups set for next week’s episode.

Did you have issues with WWE Raw’s stream tonight? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!