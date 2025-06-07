WWE Legend Ric Flair Diagnosed with Skin Cancer

WWE Legend Ric Flair shared the unfortunate news today that he’s been diagnosed with skin cancer, opening up about the diagnosis in an interview with People. Flair revealed that this is the second time he’s dealt with skin cancer in recent years, and he will be getting treatment for it very soon. We wish Flair, his family, and his friends the best and hope there’s a good report on Flair’s health soon.

“It’s the second time in three years that I’ve been dealing with skin cancer,” Flair said. “I will be undergoing treatment next week.” Flair had initially denied reports of the diagnosis to keep the matter private, but now that it’s public, Flair did add, “Appreciate the concerns!”

Flair wrestled his final match in 2022, teaming up with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Flair was 73 when he wrestled that match, and though he and Andrade won, it was pretty rough for Flair, as Flair revealed on the JAXXON Podcast that he suffered a heart attack in the middle of the match.

“I had a heart attack during the match,” Flair said. “A lot of people didn’t (know). I didn’t know myself until about six months ago. I go to the heart doctor like every six months because I’ve got a pacemaker. They put that on me when I was real sick, not because I had a problem with my heart.”

Flair found out this was the case during a subsequent doctor’s visit. That’s when doctors checked out his heart and realized that he had suffered a heart attack at some point in the past two years, and when they asked him if he had passed out recently, Flair knew it must have happened during the match.

“The guy takes me in. If you look at your heart like a round pie, there’s a piece of my heart right here, this big, it’s black, it’s gone. The guy said, ‘You’ve had a heart attack in the last two years,’” Flair said. “‘Have you passed out in the last two years?’ During my last match, I passed out three times, and I thought it was because I was dehydrated.”

Hopefully, there’s a positive report soon on Flair’s health, and we wish him and his family all the best.