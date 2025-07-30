WWE SmackDown Star Invades NXT (And One Superstar’s Main Roster Call-Up Seems Imminent)

NXT received a welcome spotlight throughout WWE’s Evolution 2, especially in regard to the final three participants in the Evolution Battle Royal. That match would come down to the unexpected trio of Stephanie Vaquer, Lash Legend, and Nia Jax, and while Vaquer would walk away with the win, the match also spawned a feud between a SmackDown superstar and an NXT star, and after tonight, it would seem one star’s main roster trajectory is imminent.

It was the double team of Vaquer and Legend that would eliminate Jax, and Vaquer would then hit Legend with the devil’s kiss on the ring apron to win the match. That was a huge showcase for Legend, who has been a rising star in NXT over the past year and a half. That’s why it makes all the sense in the world that Nia Jax would head to NXT to bring Legend down a peg, and that’s exactly what she did tonight.

Legend had a match against Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley, and while Henley’s allies were at ringside, it wasn’t Jacy Jayne or Jazmyn Nyx that Legend had to worry about. Now, mind you, they did try to interfere, but Legend had both of them handled. What she didn’t see coming was Jax, who charged into Legend and knocked her to the floor.

Jax then rolled Legend into the ring so Henley could pin her for the win, but Jax wasn’t done making an example of the NXT superstar. Instead, Jax moved Legend to the corner and then hit the Annihilator on Legend before taunting her as she stood in the center of the ring, making a powerful statement to the fans and to Legend.

What’s Next?

With Jax invading NXT to attack Legend, it would imply that this is going to be an ongoing feud, at least for the next several weeks. They could end up keeping this rivalry strictly on NXT, but that would be a bit limiting, especially since Legend previously had a great showing on SmackDown alongside Jakara Jackson.

If Legend goes to return the favor, it will likely be on SmackDown, and that does seem to imply that we’ll see more of Legend on the blue brand sooner rather than later. The WWE Draft isn’t that far away, and after spotlights in the Women’s Tag Team Championships picture and the Royal Rumble, Legend’s main roster debut seems like a matter of when, not if. While WWE could wait for the draft, I’d bet she joins Raw or SmackDown in the next few weeks.

What did you think of Jax heading to NXT and starting a Rivalry? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!