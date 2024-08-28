WWE NXT’s Roxanne Perez Talks All-Time Status, No Mercy, and Jaida Parker’s Champion Potential

The era of Roxanne Perez kicked off at Stand & Deliver, and ever since Perez has worked to cement her Title reign as one of the all time best. Perez will next defend her Title at No Mercy against one of the up and coming superstars in NXT Jaida Parker, and while Perez sees great things in Parker’s future, that doesn’t mean it’s her time just yet. ComicBook had the chance to catch up with Perez ahead of her showdown at No Mercy, where we talked about Parker’s Champion potential and Perez’s own stamp on the all-time NXT history books, a book she feels she has secured a spot in.

Future Champion Jaida Parker

First though we wanted to ask about Parker, who has quickly become one of NXT’s brightest stars. Parker was the last one standing in the No Mercy Gauntlet Elimination match featuring Sol Ruca, Wren Sinclair, Kendal Grey, Adriana Rizzo, and Brinley Reece, an impressive feat to be sure. When asked about how far she’s come and her Championship potential, Perez sees a bright future for Parker, though it won’t include a Women’s Championship just yet.

“Oh, for sure. Yeah, I think it’s crazy that she’s only been here for about a year or so, and now here she is challenging me for my NXT Women’s Championship,” Perez said. “I actually was in a class with her when she first got here, and she was just starting to get her groove and start to learn. And I remember her asking me, asking me a lot of questions and I just remember seeing the spark in her eyes of like, okay, she wants this. Now fast forward a year later. We’re coming face to face, but yeah, definitely future Champion. She’s got the aura. She’s got the look. She’s pretty much got at all. But, one thing’s for sure, she’s not a prodigy and it’s not her time yet. As long as I’m holding this, it’s not your time yet, sorry Jada.”

A Dominant Champion

During a previous conversation with Perez, she mentioned wanting to be a dominant NXT Women’s Champion before departing NXT, as her first Title reign was ultimately cut short. When asked if she feels she’s checked the box on that mission, Perez feels she has put in the work to put her Title reign in the NXT history books.

“Oh absolutely. I definitely feel like I’ve checked that box now, you know. I feel like my first run as NXT Women’s Champion, I I didn’t get to really showcase what I really had to offer. And obviously I was still like, I don’t think I was as confident as I should have been my first time around and I think that’s because I had, it was within a few months that I had just gotten signed. I always wanted to be here. So uh, you know, it was, it just felt like so much pressure, but now I don’t really feel pressure,” Perez said. “I feel like now I’m getting the chance to showcase what I can do. I’m putting on some of the best matches that we’ve had for NXT. So yeah, I think I’ve definitely solidified myself as one of the greatest NXT Women’s Champions of all time.”

NXT No Mercy Updated Card

NXT Championship Match: Ethan Page (C) vs. Joe Hendry

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Jaida Parker

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase U (Ridge Holland and Andre Chase C) vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer

NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (C) vs. Tony D’Angelo

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan (C) vs. Wendy Choo

