X-Men ’97 Season 2 Gets an Update From Marvel’s TV Head

X-Men ’97 just got a brand-new update on Season 2 from Marvel’s head of television. Brad Winderbaum joined Marvel’s Official Podcast this morning to break down all the stuff coming to Disney+ this year. The executive teased some big plans for the second salvo of episodes and even mentioned seeing the animatics for the show. X-Men ’97 was nothing short of a phenomenon when it hit a few months ago. Now, with Season 1 behind us, fans really want that Season 2. More than anything, Marvel Television and the creative team want to see the emotional roller coaster of these mutants continue into the next batch. Season 1’s cliffhangers were absolutely wild. So, the ground is fertile for all kinds of big swings with X-Men ’97. Read what the leader of the division had to say about these developments right here.

“We’ve got big plans for the second season,” Winderbaum teased. “I’ve already seen all the animatics and we’re well on our way to creating something that hits the heights of the first season. I know the first season is an emotional ride; that ride continues in a very X-Men fashion in the second season.”

X-Men ’97 Is Being Treated With The Utmost Care

Phase Zero talked to Jake Castorena about Season 2.

With so much hype surrounding X-Men ’97, the creative team is trying to make sure that the second season of the show is as good as the first one was. Director Jake Castorena talked to ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast about the demand for Season 2. He’s heard all the shouting on the Internet and he wants to assure people that they’re hard at work on the new episodes. It’s probably not going to be this year or early 2025. But, X-Men ’97 Season 2 is already on the way. The team actually went right into production on the upcoming episodes right after they finished Season 1.

So, the layover won’t be as bad as it could have been. However, some Marvel fans are learning for the first time that animation has a very different timescale than live-action projects do. In light of that fact, the viewers who devoured the first batch of adventures will have to sit tight until we get a formal announcement from Marvel TV.

“I equate it like, ‘We’re baking a cake right now.’ Nobody wants to ruin a cake. I don’t want to ruin a cake. Let us bake it,” Castorena chuckled with us. “The cake is well underway and being made, being fabricated as we speak. There is no rest for the wicked I guess. To use that phrase. We rolled right into Season 2, while we were on Season 1!”

