Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on Whether Wonder Man Will Interact With Other MCU Characters (& If He Could Have Beat Thanos)

A new hero is about to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The TV series Wonder Man premieres on Disney+ in January 2026, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams. Comics fans know the character has a rich history in the source material and boasts an impressive set of powers and abilities. That, combined with Wonder Man‘s meta approach to its narrative (which makes it feel unlike anything Marvel’s done before), makes it one of the more intriguing projects on the MCU’s stacked 2026 slate. Whenever a new hero gets introduced to the franchise, people start wondering what the future could hold for him or her, and Wonder Man is no different.

Speaking with ComicBook while at this year’s New York Comic Con, Abdul-Mateen addressed the possibility of returning to the MCU down the line. “I think that’s the answer for the writers and for the producers and for the creatives, I can say that I hope so,” he said. “I think there’s so many more layers for Simon, for myself, to explore through Simon and also Simon Williams the star is who I’m very interested in sharing if we can get that chance. We see a lot of his story being about the ambition and him being humble, on the process of trying to get to a taste of what he wants,. But I think it’s also fun seeing people get what they want and seeing what they do with it – and who they turn into. So if you meet Simon, you see his process, then you know what he’s cooking with. I’m excited to see what happens next if and when he gets a piece of what he wants.”

Abdul-Mateen also discussed whether or not Wonder Man could have beaten Thanos in the Infinity Saga. “Are we talking about Simon Williams as we know him in my show, are we talking about Simon Williams as we know him when we turn the pages? When we turn the pages, I’m going to always go for Wonder Man right now. I think it’d be a good fight,” he said.

Will Wonder Man Have a Future in the MCU?

Wonder Man is arriving at a fascinating point in the MCU’s history. In an attempt to get the franchise back on track after the unevenness of the Multiverse Saga, Kevin Feige is implementing key changes to Marvel’s output strategy. One of the most notable shifts is how Marvel is approaching television. Moving forward, the studio is prioritizing shows that will run for multiple seasons, such as Daredevil: Born Again (which has already been renewed for Season 3). Right now, Wonder Man is being classified as a miniseries, like so many of Marvel’s Disney+ shows before the creative overhaul. Whether or not it returns for a second season will depend on how that would fit into Marvel’s TV plans.

Reception to Wonder Man will likely play a crucial role in determining its fate. If fans respond positively to its meta angle and feel it’s a refreshing change of pace for the MCU, then Feige and Co. could try to find a spot for a continuation down the line. It’s been said that Avengers: Secret Wars will act as a “reset” of the franchise, but it isn’t going to be a hard reboot. The latest rumors indicate Marvel plans on doing “a quick scrub” of elements they “[want] to sort of forget and redo.” If Wonder Man gets mixed reviews and struggles to resonate with audiences, Simon Williams could find himself left behind as Marvel kicks off a new saga post-Secret Wars.

Something else to consider is that there’s seemingly been a shift in which characters get a chance to headline comic book movies and TV shows. During the superhero boom of the 2010s, the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy, Aquaman, and Captain Marvel became massive blockbusters, proving that studios could look beyond the A-list characters to make a hit. Now, in the wake of changing moviegoing habits and the rise of superhero fatigue, things have pivoted back to where the premier heroes (Superman, Spider-Man) get the green light, and projects revolving around relative unknowns (DC’s The Authority) struggle to get off the ground. Wonder Man‘s status as a TV show might work in its favor; that medium could be the landing spot for lesser-known characters, where there’s no pressure to deliver at the box office. But even if Wonder Man earns critical acclaim, there’s a chance Marvel may opt to focus on more popular characters.

Hopefully, Wonder Man isn’t one-and-done in the MCU. The show looks like it can be a breath of fresh air for the franchise, demonstrating there are still new ideas to explore in a genre that’s dominated the entertainment landscape for a quarter century. Not only that, Abdul-Mateen is a very gifted actor who deserves an opportunity to fully develop a character across multiple appearances in a shared universe. In the comics, Wonder Man is part of the West Coast Avengers team, so there’s precedent for him teaming up with other heroes and doing his part to keep the world safe.