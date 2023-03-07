Yellowjackets: Florence + The Machine Teases New Music for Season 2

We're just a few weeks away from the return of Yellowjackets, and its fans are already incredibly eager to see what weird and wild elements are in store in Season 2. The cast and crew have consistently found ways to drum up hype — and it looks like the most surprising update yet is courtesy of Florence + the Machine frontwoman Florence Welch. Welch recently took to social media to share a cryptic video of herself trying on a Yellowjackets team jacket, with a caption reading "so happy I got picked for the team this year."

According to a report from Collider, Welch was handpicked to cover No Doubt's "Just a Girl" for Yellowjackets, and you can briefly hear the audio of that throughout the video. It remains to be seen exactly how the song will factor into Season 2.

So happy I got picked for the team this year 🩸 @yellowjackets96 pic.twitter.com/LyNL3w5QRm — florence welch (@florencemachine) March 6, 2023

Who are Yellowjackets' new cast members?

Reports have already confirmed that Lauren Ambrose will be joining the series as the adult version of Van, with Simone Kessell as adult Lottie, and Elijah Wood as a new character named Walter, Nicole Maines as Lisa, Francois Arnaud as Paul, and Nia Sondaya as teen Akilah.

"It's really fun; it's exciting," Christina Ricci recently said of the new cast members. "After our first season, people loved the show so they're excited to be there and it's really been fun. Most of my scenes -- not to spoil anything -- but a lot of my scenes this season have been with Elijah Wood and it's wonderful working with him again. We've just had a great time."

What is Yellowjackets Season 2 about?

Yellowjackets begins in 1996, as a team of New Jersey high school soccer players travels to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the remaining team members are left to survive for nineteen months. The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in 2021. The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis.

"Honestly, in season 1, every scene that I got I would be like, "Oh fun." Like, I get to work with Juliette Lewis, I get to work with Tawny Cypress, I get to work with Christina Ricci, I get to work with Warren Kole and Sarah Desjardins, I get to work with Peter Gadiot," Lynskey said of what excites her the most about Season 2. "Like, everyone was fun. I just loved that everyone was so different. People's approaches are so different and it just was a very, very creatively fulfilling time. So, I just hope that I get to have scenes with all of them again. Well, not Peter because he died. RIP. But everybody else, I just love working with all these people. So, I'm just excited for all of it."

Season 2 of Yellowjackets will return starting Friday, March 24 on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT